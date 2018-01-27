Senators seek transparency in Marawi rehab

Marawi City: Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito and Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th on Friday sought transparency in the government’s massive rehabilitation plan for war-torn Marawi City.

Ejercito and Aquino joined fellow senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Juan Edgardo Angara, Risa Hontiveros, and Cynthia Villar in visiting the “ruins,” or the former main battle between government forces and the Islamic State (IS)-inspired Maute extremist group.

They visited ground zero before conducting a public hearing on the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) seeking to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region with greater powers.

Zubiri, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on BBL, and the four other senators were hopeful the BBL would expedite the rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi City, which was severely damaged after the Maute seized it on May 23, 2017 in a bid to establish an IS province or caliphate in Mindanao.

Ejercito said he would discuss the rehabilitation plan with Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra because “this would be a big challenge.”

“The demolition works will take a while. The Committee on Housing and Urban Planning will call for a hearing in a week or two weeks time so that the rehabilitation plan will be acceptable, would be heard by the stakeholders, including the residents,” Ejercito said in a chance interview.

“We don’t want the government to control the rehabilitation plan. We might end up constructing houses but no one wants to live there because these are quite far [from their places of work],” Ejercito said.

Aquino wants the Senate subcommittee on Marawi rehabilitation, chaired by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, to hold a public hearing on the reconstruction plan for the Islamic city.

“We’re here for the BBL and of course as minority representative to the committee on Marawi rehabililitation, I think it is important that we also conduct a hearing here and consult the people on the best way to rehabilitate this area,” he said.

“This is my first time to visit the ground zero. It will really sink your heart. Your heart will bleed. You can see the gravity of the violence that led to the destruction [of this place],” Aquino said.

Govt won’t foot the bill for stolen belongings of Marawi evacuees

Also on Friday, Secretary Eduardo del Rosario of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council said the government would not pay for the stolen properties of Marawi evacuees,

“We will not pay for those [stolen items]because it is very hard to validate that jewelries, money, were indeed, stolen,” del Rosario said in a news conference.

“No country in the world would allocate aid for alleged stolen properties. That is not part of the assistance that will be coming from the government,” del Rosario added.

In November last year, six military men were charged after they were caught looting houses in Marawi City, but

Task Group Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner maintained it was an isolated incident.

Rosario also clarified that the 11,000 displaced families due to the Marawi siege could not return to their homes yet, because the military was still retrieving unexploded ammunition or ordnances.

“The window time for them to return is from first to second week of April,” del Rosario said.

Based on government records, at least 90 percent of the main battle area was destroyed, with total debris reaching three million tons.

“That’s why others were saying [that]just to clear the debris, it will take two to three years. But of course, the developers that we are in touch with, their timeline is they can do it in less than a year,” del Rosario said.

Del Rosario also said the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City would be completed by 2021.

“It will we done in four years, by the end of 2021. By done, we mean the area is fully developed. Basic facilities like water, power, telecommunications, will be all in place in what used to be ground zero or the most affected area,” del Rosario stressed.

