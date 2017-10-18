Senegalese booter stranded in NAIA

A teenage Senegalese football player made the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 his temporary home since his arrival in Manila on October 12. He said he was duped by a fake football clinic invitation.

“I want to go home now. I don’t have money to support my stay here,” the 17-year-old French-speaking Moussa Kissima Samate said through an interpreter. He added that he did not expect this to happen to him.

Samate was taken care of by the Airport Personnel Department of the NAIA providing him food and security according to Airport Police Maj. Jaime Estrella.

Samate was seen roaming at the curbside area near the office of the assistant general manager for security and emergency services, asking for food from people.

The African booter showed the letter he received—supposedly an invitation from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Office of the Employment Attache in Manila—inviting him to a football clinic that will be held from October 1 to 30, 2017 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium and at the Emprador Stadium at Mckinley Hills, Taguig City.

A part of the letter signed by one Fahad L. Ahmusabebh reads, “This clinic will be conducted with the partnership of the Philippine Men National team for football (Azkals), and under the supervision of Philippines Football Federation (PFF), the United Football League (UFL) and National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA).”

It was also mentioned in the letter that embassy would shoulder all the expenses of his entire Philippine visit.

Samate said his family spent EU6,000 for his trip to the Philippines.

APO2 Michael Teofilo who was among the airport policemen who contributed money for Samate said they are waiting for the advice from the Bureau of Immigration head office concerning Samate’s deportation proceedings.

“I am truly grateful for all the help they (APD) gave me. They provided me with food and a place to rest,” Samate said in French.

He added that he was able to contact his mother in Senegal and requested her to send him money because he will be brought to the main immigration office anytime.