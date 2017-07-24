Senior citizens join House

THE SENIOR citizens will be represented in the 17th Congress.

This developed after Reps. Francisco Datol, Jr. and Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay took their oath of office for the party-list Coalition of the Association of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc., increasing the number of members of the House to 294.

The oath taking was done during the opening of the second regular session of the 17th Congress at the House of Representatives after the Commission on Elections en banc issued the Certificate of Finality to Datol and Aquino-Magsaysay recognizing them as the legitimate nominees of the coalition.

There are still four unoccupied House seats: the lone district of Las Piñas, lone district of Basilan, first district of Sulu and lone district of Mountain Province.

The Las Piñas seat was vacated by Mark Villar whom President Rodrigo Duterte appointed as public works secretary shortly after the May 2016 elections.

The congressional seats for Basilan, Sulu and Mountain Province, on the other hand, were declared vacant after the deaths of Jum Akbar, Tupay Loong and Maximo Dalog, respectively, due to natural causes.