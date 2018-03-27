Sensitizing gender balance

Last week, I attended a stakeholders’ forum on National Maritime Polytechnic’s (NMP) completed studies, and I am convinced the results of one of them should be shared, not only because these are particularly relevant now in light of National Women’s Month, but also because it shows how great gender inequality is in areas long dominated by men, such as the maritime industry.

NMP, the only government agency involved in training seafarers, developed the Gender Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS) to increase appreciation and awareness of gender and development (GAD) concepts and broaden these among Filipino seafarers to develop a gender-sensitive maritime sector.

“GSTS Course: A Program Evaluation” by science research specialist and lead researcher Karen Pailago, studied the 10-year implementation of that course. Although not mandatory for seafarers, NMP introduced it in pursuit of the government’s directive of mainstreaming gender concerns in development, as expressed in Executive Order 273, or “Approving and Adopting the Philippine Plan for Gender-Responsive Development, 1995-2015.”

Among the study’s objectives, two interested me the most: to determine whether the seafarers who took the course gained greater awareness of gender issues and the policies or laws addressing these, and to identify recommendations for priority actions on how to improve such awareness among seafarers. The results showed that seafarers who took the course (experimental group) did not demonstrate any marked difference in their level of gender awareness, compared with those who did not (control group).

Refining the study

It is admirable that a government agency has taken the initiative to evaluate its program and sharing the apparently unimpressive results with stakeholders. Their response: overwhelming support for NMP and the GSTS. Many believed the results should be shared with private maritime training centers for sustained delivery and broader reach.

After taking a closer look at the collated questionnaire responses and conclusions reached by Pailago and her team, I get the impression that the basis for the gender bias shown in the study did not come directly from the seafarers, but from those responsible for putting up and/or implementing shipboard policies and who most likely did not take the course.

The bias, as observed by the respondents, is traced to shipping companies (shared restrooms for male and female seafarers), ship officers or shipowners (female seafarers not assigned technical tasks), and other seafarers onboard (perception of women as weaker than men onboard).

These are the same observations made by those who didn’t take the course.

On the other hand, the study could focus on how GSTS graduates became more sensitive to gender issues in their own work area as to share what they have learned with their colleagues; how cautious they are when dealing with fellow seafarers; and probably take note of instances of gender bias and give feedback to concerned agencies for appropriate action.

The study should have assessed how the trainees absorbed what they learned and “operationalize” it in the workplace. In the same light, knowledge of GAD-related laws and policies do not have any impact in assessing GSTS’ effectiveness, as information on these come from many possible sources. In fact, these figure in many news items involving violence against women, including sexual harassment.

I make this personal appraisal because I believe GSTS has done well in raising awareness of gender issues to those who took it. Improving the survey instrument could provide a more practical way to assess the course’s success. And yes, I support its planned roll-out to a wider audience. For this, NMP Executive Director Romulo Bernardes should be congratulated for agreeing to share GSTS to maritime training centers.

I am impressed by NMP’s openness and willingness to listen to stakeholders; one could only wish the same with other agencies. NMP must be complimented for embodying what a research-oriented agency must profess to offer: factual, accurate and credible information, without the drama to deflect the heat.