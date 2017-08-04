SEoul ambassador faces probe over sexual assaults

SEOUL: South Korea’s foreign ministry filed a complaint with prosecution authorities on Friday against its ambassador to Ethiopia for multiple sexual assaults, it said, just weeks after another diplomat at the mission was sacked for raping a female colleague. Friday’s move paved the way for a criminal investigation into allegations that ambassador Kim Moon-Hwan sexually assaulted several embassy employees in Addis Ababa. “Sexual misdeeds by the head of the diplomatic mission against multiple victims have been confirmed through a thorough investigation,” the ministry said in a press statement. As well as a criminal inquiry, it said, it was seeking a “heavy punishment” from the central government disciplinary committee. Ministry officials declined to give further details including the nationality of the victims, citing privacy concerns. The incident is the second at the embassy in Addis Ababa.

AFP