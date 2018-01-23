Seoul envoys visit North Korea

SEOUL: A South Korean delegation crossed into the North on Tuesday to inspect venues for joint Olympic-linked events, even as Pyongyang demanded Seoul apologize for “despicable” protestors who burned Kim Jong-Un’s image, as controversy mounts over the rapprochement.

The two Koreas agreed earlier this month that the North’s athletes would attend February’s Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South, and that they would form a joint women’s ice hockey team and march together at the opening ceremony.

The two nations also agreed Southern skiers would train with their counterparts from the North at its Masikryong ski resort, and for a joint cultural event at the scenic Mt. Kumgang north of the border.

There have since been a flurry of preparatory missions, and the Seoul officials—the first to visit the North in nearly two years—are expected to spend three days in the country.

Seoul and the Games organizers have sought to promote Pyeongchang as a “Peace Olympics” to open a door for dialogue with the nuclear-armed North, which has traded threats with the US over the past year.

But President Moon Jae-In’s peace efforts have met a backlash at home, with many accusing him of using athletes for political purposes and making too many concessions to his hostile neighbor.

A group of right-wing activists went as far as setting leader Kim Jong-Un’s image on fire at a rally in Seoul on Monday, along with the North’s national flag, prompting a denunciation by Pyongyang.

They were “human rejects devoid of appearance as human beings,” the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country handling inter-Korea affairs said.

“They are a despicable group of gangsters in human form,” it said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency, accusing them of committing “a never-to-be-condoned hideous crime.”

Seoul, it said, had to “apologize before the nation” for the provocation, and take prompt measures to prevent a recurrence.

AFP