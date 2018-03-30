Seoul flays Tokyo over disputed island claims in textbooks

SEOUL: South Korea summoned Tokyo’s ambassador on Friday to protest over new educational guidelines requiring high school students to be taught that disputed islands belong to Japan. Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) since 1945, when Tokyo’s brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended. Tokyo also claims the islands, known in Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, accusing Seoul of occupying them illegally. Tokyo on Friday approved guidelines requiring high school textbooks and teachers to tell pupils that the islands are Japan’s, mirroring measures applied last year in elementary and middle schools. The guidelines, which are available on the ministry’s website, say schools should “introduce issues involving our country’s territories, such as the Takeshima islands and Northern Territories, being our country’s own territories.” The assertion was “unjustifiable,” Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a statement, saying Dokdo was an “inalienable” part of South Korea’s territory. “We strongly condemn it and sternly call for its immediate withdrawal,” it added, saying Tokyo was trying to “instil a distorted historical perception about Dokdo into future generations.”

