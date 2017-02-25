Sepak takraw group opposes proposed selling of RMSC

Members of the Philippine Amateur Sepaktakraw Association (PASTA), led by its president Karen Caballero, made public their opposition to the proposed selling of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).

In her consultation with the sepak takraw community, Caballero said the historic RMSC has played a pivotal role in their success and mentioned several reasons why they don’t agree to the selling of the 83-year old sports complex in Vito Cruz in Manila.

“In transforming the game from a mere backyard sport to a world class standard, sepak takraw will continue to need a playing venue of international standards. This is where the RMSC comes to light,” Caballero told The Manila Times.

According to Caballero, the RMSC has served as the practice and billeting venue of the national team players and has immensely contributed to their gold-medal finish in the World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand last October.

“This is a major reason for the gold medal finish since there is enough space to conduct all sepak takraw drills required of a world class athlete as learned by PASTA,” she added.

Caballero said the Ninoy Aquino Indoor Arena inside the RMSC is still at par with the international standards of sepak takraw.

“All those interested groups know where to pour in their help since they know where the national team is located for both practice and billeting,” said Caballero.

She mentioned that in order to reach out to the Filipino audience and boost the morale of the national team, PASTA should establish link with an identified “home,” which is the RMSC, where fans can show their support.

“While our sepak takraw family is proud to say that the PASTA platform is progressing on all fronts, from one year to another and from one tournament to another, still this will not create demand from fans around the country and the world, clamoring to witness matches, practices, fun games, [and]fan interactive exchange if there is no specific destination they will go called ‘home’ by sepak taraw,” Caballero ended.