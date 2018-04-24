Separation of 13 John Hay villages sought

BAGUIO CITY: The local government here wants the John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC), a subsidiary of the state-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), to update the local government on the status of the long overdue segregation of 13 barangay (villages) within the 680-hectare Camp John Hay forest reservation.

In 1994, the local government imposed 19 conditions for the development of the 247-hectare John Hay Special Economic Zone (JHSEZ), among these is that the 13 barangay located within Camp John Hay would be separated.

“We are seeking a meeting with JHMC officials soon to get their commitments on when the 13 barangay. It has been more than 20 years since the conditions were set but we have never heard about what is being done. The local government must be well informed on what is being done to put to rest the issue and for residents to be able to have their properties titled in their name,” Mayor Mauricio Domogan said.

He explained that the survey of the boundaries of the villages has already been completed and the only thing BCDA has to do is proceed with the segregation from the reservation so the residents will be able to process the titling of the properties that they were able to put up through the years.

Domogan said the villages have not been segregated because of the different approaches the BCDA and JHMC officials have taken.

He pointed out that BCDA and JHMC must segregate the barangay, including the open spaces, and whatever conditions are set to maintain the open spaces and the forested areas will be respected since the local government is prioritizing the enhancement of the remaining forest cover in the city to cope with the rapid increase in population.