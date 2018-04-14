Separation of conjugal property

Dear PAO,

My wife and I got married in 1992. After being together for almost five years, we decided to amicably part ways. We have been separated for more than 20 years now. During the years that we were apart, we separately acquired assets from our own earnings. I have no interest in my wife’s property nor does she have any interest in what I had acquired. Is it possible for us to enter into an agreement stating that we waive any conjugal rights that we have to each other’s property?

Jason

Dear Jason,

We regret to inform you that you cannot, on your own, enter into an agreement dissolving your absolute community or conjugal partnership with your wife. Any extrajudicial agreement to this effect is considered void.

Article 134 of the Family Code of the Philippines provides that “[i]n the absence of an express declaration in the marriage settlements, the separation of property between spouses during the marriage shall not take place except by judicial order. Such judicial separation of property may either be voluntary or for sufficient cause.”

The grounds to judicially separate property are enumerated in Article 135 of the law as follows:

“(1) That the spouse of the petitioner has been sentenced to a penalty which carries with it civil interdiction;

(2) That the spouse of the petitioner has been judicially declared an absentee;

(3) That loss of parental authority of the spouse of petitioner has been decreed by the court;

(4) That the spouse of the petitioner has abandoned the latter or failed to comply with his or her obligations to the family as provided for in Article 101;

(5) That the spouse granted the power of administration in the marriage settlements has abused that power; and

(6) That at the time of the petition, the spouses have been separated in fact for at least one year and reconciliation is highly improbable. xxx”

It is clear from the enumeration above that spouses who have been separated in fact for at least one year wherein reconciliation is highly improbable may file for a judicial separation of property. You mentioned that you and your wife have been separated for more than 20 years. Thus, you “may jointly file a verified petition with the court for the voluntary dissolution of the absolute community or the conjugal partnership of gains, and for the separation of [your]common properties” (Article 136, Family Code of the Philippines). Although you may not, on your own, enter into an agreement to separate your property; you may, however, do this through a judicial proceeding.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

