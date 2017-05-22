Sepfourteen notches early victory in TCS race

Sepfourteen scored an early victory in the opening leg of the prestigious Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) Triple Crown Stakes (TCS) on Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

Mounted by jockey John Alvin Guce, the colt crossed the 1,600-meter horse track in one minute and 40.8 seconds (24-24-25’-27) to set himself as the horse to beat in the next two legs.

Sepfourteen belongs to Oliver “Jojo” Velasquez of SC Stockfarm inc., and is being trained by Tomasito Santos.

Sepfourteen was followed by Pangalusian Island (2nd), Golden Kingdom (3rd), Manda (4th), Biglang Buhos (5th) and Hiway One in sixth place.

TCS is a prestigious mid-year rich tournament for three-year old thoroughbred horses.

Leg 2 is set on August 13 while the final leg is scheduled on November 26.

In the Philracom Hopeful Stakes Race (HSR), Brilliance mounted by jockey Kelvin Abobo clocked in 1:42.4 (25-25-25-27’) to be adjudge winner past second and third placers Lemonada and Greatwall, respectively.

On the other hand, Selfie, mounted by Ramon Raquel Jr., won the Philracom (3YO) Locally Bred Stakes Race.

Cerveza Rosas came in second while Creme Brule finished third.

Brilliance and Selfie are both owned and bred by SC Stockfarm.

TCS and HSR tournaments coincide with the 150th anniversary of the Manila Jockey Club, Inc., established in 1867.

In the history of TCS, only 10 were able to sweep the three-leg series out of 39 events since 1978.

Among them were Fair and Square (1981), Skywalker (1983), Time Master (1987), Magic Showtime (1988), Sun Dancer (1989), Strong Material (1996), Real Top (1998), Silver Story (2001), Hagdang Bato (2012), and Kid Molave in 2014.