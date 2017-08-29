Sept. 1 a holiday—Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has declared Friday, Sept. 1, a holiday in commemoration of the Muslims’ Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.

The holiday declaration is contained in Proclamation 297 in accordance with Republic Act 9849.

Eid’l Adha is the one of the two greatest feasts in Islam, but regarded as the holier one since it commemorates the sacrifice of prophet Abraham who was willing to give up his son’s life to prove his faith, signifying his utmost obedience to God.

It was the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos that recommended Sept. 1 as the day corresponding to the observance of Eid’l Adha. LLANESCA T. PANTI

