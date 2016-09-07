Sept. 12 a holiday

Filipinos can look forward to another long weekend as President Rodrigo Duterte has declared September 12, a Monday, a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

The President signed Proclamation No. 56 on Monday before leaving for Laos Monday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

In issuing Proclamation 56, the President cited Republic Act No. 9849 which provides that Eid’l Adha, one of the two biggest feasts of Islam, shall be celebrated as a regular holiday.

The declaration of the holiday is based on the Islamic calendar. This year, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that the Eid’l Adha be observed on September 12.