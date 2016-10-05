Sept inflation picks up to 2.3%

Headline inflation accelerated to 2.3 percent in September from 1.8 percent in August, data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday showed.

The rise in consumer prices also outpaced the 0.4 percent rate recorded in September 2015.

The higher annual increase in the consumer price index this year was traced to food and non-alcoholic beverages; alcoholic beverages and tobacco; clothing and footwear; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels; furnishing, household equipment, and routine and maintenance of the house; and transport.

Core inflation also accelerated to 2.3 percent in September this year from 2 percent in August and 1.4 percent in the year-earlier period.

