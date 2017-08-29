September 1 declared Muslim holiday

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared September 1, Friday, as a regular holiday in commemoration of the Muslims’ Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice

.

Eid’l Adha is considered one of the two greatest feasts in Islam but is regarded as the holier one since it commemorates the sacrifice of prophet Abraham who was willing to give up his son’s life to prove his faith, signifying his utmost obedience to God.

It was the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos that recommended September 1 as the day corresponding to the observance of Eid’l Adha.

At least five million of 100 million Filipinos are Muslims.