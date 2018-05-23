Septuagenarian stabbed dead in Samar

Mercedes, Eastern Samar: A 72-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday with a knife stuck on her neck in Barangay Palamrag here, some 85 kilometers away from Catarman, Northern Samar. Chief Insp. Manuel Nayad, Mercedes police chief, identified the victim as Alfenia Quijako, single and resident of the village. Investigation revealed that the victim also had a fatal wound on the head believed caused by a wooden hard object which was recovered in the crime scene. Nayad said they have set up choke points at different exit points as investigation was ongoing to determine the motive of the killing and arrest the perpetrators.