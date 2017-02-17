Serendra gets a new bite of Italy

Lovers of Italian food in this cosmopolitan town were given a new delicious choice when former Ilocos Governor Chavit Singson, fresh from his tremendous success in bringing Miss Universe to the Philippines, marked his entry into the food business in Manila with the opening of Dario’s Ristorante Italiano,in partnership with well-known Italian restaurateur Dario Gardini, at Serendra.

The guest of honor was Italian Ambassador Massimo Roscigno together with his lovely wife Agnes. A dozen other ambassadors also attended the opening night and enjoyed a dinner where the tasty and innovative fare bore testimony to what will be on offer for diners at Dario’s.

Other guests at the affair included Philippine Ambassador to the UN Teddyboy Locsin, businessmen Tonyboy Cojuangco [with actress partner Gretchen Barretto], Willie Soong and Vic Vic Villavicencio, artist Ramon Diaz and special envoy/real estate tycoon Joey Antonio and wife Hilda.

A few days after, friends got together to celebrate the birthday of December and January born celebrants Joanne Matschuck, Gela Cornilessen, Gina Ronquillo and John Gaddi.

Dario prepared a special menu that was enjoyed by guests like Anna Sia, Atty. Manette Agbayani, Glo Alcala, Emma Nieto, Cory Quirino, Nancy Bismonte, Lulu Boon, and Sonny Tanchanco with New Yorker Corge Reyes, jeweler Hans Demetz, Tess and Toon Willockx, Dr. George Sarakinis.

Celebrant Gina brought stuffed teddy bears for the celebrants and for raffle gifts. Guests were also entertained by mind reader Nomer Lasala. To Dario, we look forward to more Italian dinners!