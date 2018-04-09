Sereno asks Duterte to explain ‘quo warranto,’ tells SolGen to include high school records as evidence

EMBATTLED Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Monday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to explain the “unconstitutional” quo warranto case in the impeachment proceedings against her.

At the same time, the Chief Justice called Solicitor General Jose Calida’s gathering of her 30-year-old records to support the impeachment case against her “absurd” and invited him to search for her high school records, as well.

“Surely, you [Duterte] must explain this unconstitutional act,” Sereno told a gathering in Quezon City organized by the Movement Against Tyranny.

Sereno said: “Mr. President, if you have no hand in this, why did Solicitor General Jose Calida, who reports to you, file the quo warranto?”

Calida filed the quo warranto petition against Sereno, questioning the validity of her appointment.

The petition also accused Sereno of “usurpation of public office” as public officials are required to file their statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN).

Sereno hinted, however, that there was a “moving hand” pushing for her impeachment.

“Hindi po maitatangging may kamay na gumagalaw dito. (It cannot be denied that there is a moving hand moving behind the scenes),” she said.

The Chief Justice also branded Calida’s efforts to support the impeachment case against her as “the height of its absurdity” as the solicitor general was trying to gather 30-year-old records. She enjoined the solicitor general to include her high school records.

“Nakakahiya kasi he’s one of the top government lawyers ngunit pinagtutuunan niya ang mga nangyari noong 30 years old pa lang ako. 57 years old na ako ngayon. Bakit hindi niyo pa tingnan ang high school records ko?”

(This is absurd because one of the top government lawyers is focusing on my records from when I was only 30 years old. I’m already 57 years old now. Why don’t you even look at my high school records?)

She also denied allegations that she led a pompous lifestyle and has acquired ill-gotten wealth, reiterating that she has nothing to hide.

“Ano ho ang sinasabi nilang magarbo? Hindi ako iyan, ako ay simpleng tao lang, Sino ba ang may madaming kotse at magarang sports car? Hindi po ako. Meron po ba akong kayang itago bilang assistant professor sa UP (University of the Philippines) na temporary lang noon at sumesweldo lamang ng P6,000?” Sereno told the audience.

(What are they saying that I’m extravagant? I am a simple person. Who has a lot of cars, including a sports car? Not me. Will I have anything to hide as a temporary assistant professor in UP with a salary of P6,000?)

In a separate complaint filed by Lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, Sereno was also accused of failing to declare her earnings in her SALN when she served as government counsel and when she was a UP professor before she was appointed as top magistrate in 2010.

The High Court is set to hold oral arguments on the quo warranto petition on April 10.