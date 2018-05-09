UPDATE: Sereno back to work

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno returned to work on Wednesday, according to her spokesman.

Sereno arrived in her office at about 7:30 a.m., Jojo Lacanilao was quoted as saying in a radio report.

Sereno reported to work ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on Friday on a quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida questioning the validity of her appointment by then president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

A well-placed source told The Manila Times that Sereno called up Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio to inform him that she would be going back to work, more than two months after she took a leave amid calls for her resignation in the wake of ongoing impeachment proceedings following allegations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution and corruption. JOMAR CANLAS



