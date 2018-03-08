Sereno camp ‘not surprised’ with ‘probable cause’ finding of House panel

A LAWYER for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said on Thursday that he was “not surprised” by the decision of the justice committee of the House of Representatives, which found probable cause on the impeachment complaint filed against his client.

Jojo Lacanilao, who stands as Sereno’s spokesman, described the 38-2 decision as “anticlimactic.”

Lacanilao remained optimistic, however, saying: “This isn’t the end; we expect the truth to come out in the Senate,” he said, referring to the forthcoming trial if the House plenary makes it official and votes to impeach Sereno.

The Senate, sitting as a court, will try the Chief Justice based on the articles of impeachment or the charges against her, which the House would transmit to the body.

Sereno is accused of alleged corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. ARIC JOHN SY CUA