Sereno clarifies ‘indefinite leave,’ won’t resign 

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said on Thursday that she was taking an “indefinite leave” but that she was not resigning from her position and instead would use the time to prepare for her impending trial at the Senate.

In a statement issued through her lawyers at a televised press conference, Sereno clarified that while the 13 Supreme Court justices were correct in saying that she was going on an indefinite leave, the internal rules have no provision for it.

Sereno said that what the rules provided were on “wellness, vacation and sick” leaves.

Sereno said this was why she decided to take a “wellness leave” to conform to the internal rules.

Sereno is facing impeachment at the House of Representatives for corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.