Sereno cries forum shopping, ends indefinite leave in a tactical strategy

CHIEF Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno accused the Solicitor General of resorting to “forum shopping,” an abhorred practice in the legal profession, when it filed the quo warranto case against her. She raised this as an issue in the supplemental memorandum that she filed before the Supreme Court on May 4.

It had been largely speculated that the high court would already render a decision on the quo warranto case on May 11, 2018. Incidentally, or maybe by design, Sereno reported back for work and re-assumed her post at the Supreme Court on May 9, two days before the expected decision on the quo warranto by the en banc.

Is there forum shopping in this instance? What is the effect of Sereno’s ending her indefinite leave?

Understanding forum shopping

Forum shopping happens when a plaintiff (or complainant) chooses between two or more courts that have jurisdiction over the lawsuit and selects the court which is likely to provide the most favorable outcome. This is the internationally accepted definition of forum shopping.

Here, the Supreme Court declared that there is forum shopping when a party repetitively avails of several judicial remedies in different courts, simultaneously or successively.

Now, how do we determine if there is indeed forum shopping? There are several factors to consider. Based on recent Supreme Court decisions, there is forum shopping when the following elements are present, namely: a) identity of parties, or at least such parties as represent the same interests in both actions; b) identity of rights asserted and reliefs prayed for, the relief being founded on the same facts; and c) the identity of the two preceding particulars, such that any judgment rendered in the other action will, regardless of which party is successful, amounts to res judicata in the action under consideration.

Did the Solicitor General commit forum shopping? First, you have to know the nature of a quo warranto case. Second, you have to compare it with the impeachment complaint pending before the House of Representatives.

Understanding quo warranto

A quo warranto is a legal proceeding during which an individual’s right to hold an office or governmental privilege is challenged. Primarily, the issue is whether the respondent is entitled to hold the office he claims, or to exercise the authority he presumes to have from the government.

In layman’s words, a usurper to a public office is unmasked and removed.

The prosecuting attorney of the state, in our case the Solicitor General, commences the quo warranto proceedings. Since quo warranto is an extraordinary exercise of power and is not to be invoked lightly, it cannot be initiated by any private individual. However, under Section 5, Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, an individual may commence such an action if he claims to be entitled to the public office allegedly usurped by another, in which case he can bring the action in his own name. The person instituting quo warranto proceedings in his own behalf must claim and be able to show that he is entitled to the office in dispute, otherwise the action may be dismissed at any stage.

Based on the 1987 Constitution, the Supreme Court, as part of its powers, exercises original jurisdiction over petitions for certiorari, prohibition, mandamus, quo warranto, and habeas corpus. Thus, it is the body which will decide on the quo warranto case filed by the Solicitor General against the Chief Justice.

Understanding impeachment

The same Constitution provides for the removal of the highest officials of the land through impeachment. This can be found in Section 2 of Article XI. It states, “the President, the Vice President, the members of the Supreme Court, the members of the constitutional commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office, on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.”

Moreover, only the House of Representatives has the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment. Not anybody else, including the Solicitor General.

Someone might ask, “Was it not lawyer Larry Gadon who was the one who filed the impeachment complaint?”

This is correct. Gadon filed the impeachment complaint before the House of Representatives, as a private citizen.

The House justice committee found the complaint sufficient in form and substance. Then, the committee wrote the Articles of Impeachment for approval by the plenary. Once approved, the articles will be transmitted to the Senate, which will act as the impeachment trial court.

Quo warranto vis-à-vis impeachment

Is there an identity of parties in the quo warranto and impeachment proceedings? There is none. The petitioner in the quo warranto case is the Solicitor General, representing the State, while the complainant in the impeachment case is the House of Representatives.

Is there an identity of reliefs prayed for? The quick answer is yes, there is – both calls for the immediate removal and ouster of the Chief Justice.

Is there an identity of facts in the two proceedings? In the quo warranto, the State claims that Sereno was not qualified to the position she was appointed to. In the impeachment, the House claims that Sereno violated the Constitution, involved herself in graft and corruption, and betrayed public trust. Definitely, two different sets of alleged facts.

Will the judgment in one action render the other case moot? Again, the answer is a yes. If a writ of quo warranto is issued, Sereno will be stripped of her position and the impeachment proceedings will be rendered academic.

Ending her indefinite leave, on the ground that she had completed her defense preparation, would enable the returning Chief Justice to flex her muscles among her co-equals in the high court, for the last time, at the special en banc session on May 11. This will give her a few moments to rethink her standing once the voting on the draft decision on the quo warranto becomes apparent. A clear tactical strategy on her part.

(A final note. I am writing this column on May 10. My views may have become moot by the outcome of the May 11 special en banc session of the Supreme Court is known.)

