Sereno, De Castro trade barbs at oral arguments

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and Associate Justice Teresita De Castro traded barbs regarding statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) at the beginning of oral arguments on Tuesday regarding a quo warranto petition filed against the top magistrate.

Before answering the first question by de Castro on the religious compliance of submitting her SALN, Sereno countered by claiming that the associate justice herself only filed 15 out of 39 of her own SALNs before the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) when she also applied for the position of chief justice.

“Can I have your assurance that should a quo warranto petition be filed against any of you, on the ground that one or more of your SALNs are not on record, that you would also, under oath, declare before this court, answer all questions regarding your SALNs,” Sereno addressed her colleagues.

De Castro later cut her off and reminded Sereno to answer the question given to her.

“Under the Doblada doctrine, I maintain that I consistently filed my SALNs as required by law,” Sereno said.

The Doblada Doctrine was a case in 2005 wherein Pasig City Regional Trial Court Sheriff Norberto Doblada, Jr. was dismissed for failing to declare a true and detailed SALN.

De Castro also denied an allegation in Sereno’s motion for inhibition against her that she told Sereno in 2012 that she would never forgive the Chief Justice for accepting the position.

“There are allegations and grounds stated which I vehemently deny and I will put that in a resolution that I will later on submit to the court,” De Castro said to Sereno. “On my honor, I am saying that the conversation that you mentioned in your motion for inhibition never happened and I am going to prove that.”

Sereno filed a motion for inhibition on five justices but which the Supreme Court en banc dismissed earlier on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court is holding oral arguments in Baguio City on Tuesday on a quo warranto petition that was filed against Sereno by Solicitor General Jose Calida questioning the validity of her appointment as chief justice in 2012.

Sereno is facing impeachment for alleged betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution and corruption.

If the high tribunal grants the quo warranto petition, Sereno will be removed as chief justice and the impeachment case against her will be rendered moot. ARIC JOHN SY CUA