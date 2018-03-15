Sereno destroyed herself, betrayed the people — Enrile

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno destroyed herself and betrayed the public by lying about her indefinite leave, former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile said Thursday.

In an interview with a certain Chingbee Fernandez that was uploaded under the Youtube username Concept News Central, Enrile said that the bickering between Sereno and the other Supreme Court justices was bringing chaos.

“Here is a case where a person who became Chief Justice is the subject of a complaint by a big number of members of the court. Imagine, the Chief Justice belying her own Supreme Court about the nature of the leave that was granted to her? She said it was a voluntary leave for wellness, but the Supreme Court—her own Supreme Court—tells the public that it is not for wellness, it is an indefinite leave because of what is happening to her. I’m sorry to say this—she destroyed herself as the Chief Justice,” said Enrile, who was named as one of the possible prosecutors of Sereno once the impeachment complaint against her reaches the Senate, which will sit as a court to try her case.

“If the high magistrate will lie to the people, then that is a violation of the Article 11 of the Constitution. A Chief Justice, a President, a Vice President or members of Congress must act with integrity. Lying does not serve your character as a person with integrity,” said Enrile, who is out on bail pending a P172 million plunder charge.

Enrile was referring to the time when Sereno was forced by 13 of her fellow Supreme Court justices to take an indefinite leave while the impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives were ongoing—a leave that Sereno agreed to. Sereno’s spokespersons, however, told reporters that it was a 15-day wellness leave, which has been long scheduled, not an indefinite leave.

The Supreme Court justices released a statement clarifying that Sereno agreed to an indefinite leave, forcing Sereno’s camp to take back its word on the wellness leave.

“I am 95 years old. I have seen the history of our country from the time of [former President Manuel]Quezon all the way up to now. And this is the first time, the only time, that I have witnessed a spectacle where members of the Supreme Court testified against their own Chief Justice,” Enrile said.

The impeachment proceedings in the House stemmed from the complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon who is accusing Sereno of corruption and other high crimes, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The House justice committee has found probable cause to impeach Sereno but has yet to draft the Articles of Impeachment.