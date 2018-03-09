Sereno did not violate ‘sub judice’ rule, says lawyer

A LAWYER for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said that her client did not violate the sub judice (or pending in court) rule when she spoke out against her impeachment proceedings during an annual convention of the country’s judges on Thursday.

Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro, president of the Philippine Women Judges Association, criticized Sereno for using the occasion to air her views, a day after the justice committee of the House of Representatives determined that there was probable cause to impeach her.

De Castro said that Sereno may have violated the sub judice rule that prevented her from talking about her case that was pending before the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Josa Deinla, Sereno’s spokesperson, said in a television interview on Friday that the sub judice rule applied to the quo warranto petition, which Solicitor General Jose Calida filed against her.

Calida petitioned the high court to remove Sereno from office based on evidence presented against her before the House justice committee for alleged corruption and other high crimes, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Deinla said, however, that Sereno was only referring to the impeachment proceedings and not on the quo warranto petition.

“This is a matter of paramount public interest,” she said. “Mahalaga na naririnig ang panig ni Chief Justice para mabigay ang buong larawan at makatulong sa taong-bayan na makabuo ng informed opinion tungkol sa bagay na ito.” (It is important that we hear the Chief Justice’s side to give the full picture and to help the public have an informed opinion regarding this matter.)

Deinla said the Chief Justice and Associate Justice De Castro remained on “speaking” terms, despite the apparent tension during the judges’ event.

“They’re on speaking terms, and nanatili naman ang civility sa pagitan nila,” she said. “Nanatili yung respeto ni Chief [Justice Sereno] kay Justice [Teresita] Leonardo-De Castro.”

Deinla admitted that the decision to appoint Sereno as Chief Justice in 2012 was not a popular one, “but that was a thing of the past.”

“Maituturing open secret yun. Matagal na nating alam na maraming hindi natuwa nung hinirang siyang Chief Justice noong 2012,” she said. “Para sa akin naman, dapat lipas na tayo diyan. Actually, wine-welcome natin that we have a female Chief Justice that will serve us for a long time.”

(It is considered an open secret. We’ve known for the longest time that a lot of people were not happy when Sereno was named Chief Justice in 2012. But that is a thing of the past. Actually, we welcome that we have a female justice that would serve us for a long time.)

Voting 38-2 in the determination of probable cause on Thursday, the justice committee will present the ruling to the plenary on March 14, which will decide on whether to impeach Sereno or not.

If Sereno is impeached, the Articles of Impeachment will be prepared and sent to the Senate, which will sit as a court for her trial.

If guilty, Sereno will be the second chief justice to be impeached and convicted, six years after her predecessor, Renato Corona, was found guilty for misrepresenting his statement of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN).

The first government official who was convicted after his impeachment was then president Joseph Estrada for corruption. ARIC JOHN SY CUA