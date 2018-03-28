Sereno fabricated SALNs – Calida

Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, the government’s top lawyer, today said that Maria Lourdes Sereno deliberately mislead the Judicial and Bar Council.

“Sereno’s repeated failure to file her SALNs, and her dishonesty before the JBC are demonstrative of her obstinate refusal to comply with the law and accordingly, her utter lack of integrity,” Calida said.

He said Sereno committed gross misrepresentation before the Judicial Bar Council when she explained that the reason for her non-submission of SALNs was that she could no longer retrieve all her SALNs. “Truth, however, is that she failed file her SALN eleven times from 1986 to 2006,” Calida added. “In any event, a perusal of Sereno’s submitted SALNs further reveal that she did commit a litany of falsehoods.”

The chief government lawyer pointed out that Sereno’s SALN dated December 31, 1998 was filed only in 2003, or five years beyond the period required by law. She used the prescribed SALN form for later years. Sereno’s 2009 SALN was also belatedly filed on June 22, 2012, or three years beyond the prescribed period.

“The 1998 SALN shows that she did not only file it late, she also belatedly accomplished it,” Calida said. “The 2009 SALN reflects that she was holding the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, when in fact, she was only appointed on August 16, 2010.”

“When Sereno resigned in June 2006 as a UP professor, she should have submitted a SALN as of 2006. Her 2006 SALN, however, bears no stamp receipt from UP, was only signed on July 27, 2010, the same day that she submitted it to the JBC and was not notarized,” Calida said. “It appears that she fabricated her 2006 SALN in an attempt to submit a SALN to the JBC during her application for Associate Justice in 2010. These are perjurious acts further bolster Sereno’s utter lack of integrity,” Calida said.