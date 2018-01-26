Sereno faces rap for ‘10-year-old crime’

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is facing a criminal complaint at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly failing to file her Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) when she was a professor at the University of the Philippines about 10 years ago.

Lawyer Larry Gadon, whose impeachment complaint against Sereno is being heard at the House of Representatives, said in his three-page complaint before the DOJ that the Chief Justice violated Section 7 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Section 8(a) of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Gadon said that Sereno, who taught at the UP College of Law from 1986 to 2006, only filed her SALN for 1998, 2002, and 2006 based on documents provided by the university and the Office of the Ombudsman.

“That means she [Sereno] did not file her SALN 17 times,” said Gadon who chose to file the case at the DOJ rather than at the Ombudsman, which has jurisdiction over government officials and employees.

Rep. Reynaldo Umali of the 2nd District of Oriental Mindoro and head of the House justice committee hearing Sereno’s impeachment complaint said that as an impeachable official under the Constitution, Sereno enjoyed immunity from suit.

“Those violations do not matter until or unless she is removed, so we cannot file administrative, criminal or even civil cases because she has immunity, she cannot be removed unless she is impeached,” Umali said.

Gadon said he was filing the criminal complaint anyway to stop its 10-year prescriptive period under the law. This means that the criminal case against Sereno becomes moot after 10 years.

Jojo Lacanilao, Sereno’s spokesperson, said of the complaint, “It’s a laughable move by desperate people.” RAADEE SAUSA