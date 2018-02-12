Sereno hired unqualified IT consultant with P250,000/monthly pay—SC justice

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno hired an unqualified information technology consultant in 2014 to improve the Supreme Court’s information and communications system, a member of the high tribunal said on Monday.

Associate Justice Teresita de Castro said Sereno’s decision to hire Helen Macasaet to implement the Enterprise Information System Plan (EISP) did not have the approval of the Supreme Court en banc or of all its justices, and the Committee on Computerization and Library (CCL), which De Castro headed. Macasaet was paid P250,000 per month for six months.

Among the charges in the impeachment complaint against Sereno is betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution because of her alleged penchant for taking action without securing the approval of her colleagues in the Supreme Court en banc.

“In November 2014, she [Macasaet] was already hired. We [in my Committee]did not screen her. We were kept in the dark as to her qualification. I later learned that she does not have a diploma in computer science or any IT-related course,” de Castro told the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives, which was conducting the impeachment hearings.

De Castro said Macasaet’s degree was Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, with a Masteral Degree in Business Administration.

“If this was brought to the en banc, I doubt that the en banc will approve it because very early on, Associate Justice Antonio Carpio was very vocal that the MISO (Management Information Systems Office) [of the Supreme Court]should be headed by someone who has a degree in computer science or any IT-related course. Attending short courses on computerization will not be considered enough [by the Supreme Court en banc],” de Castro said.

De Castro also said that she “sensed” that the Chief Justice wanted to be the head of the CCL based on “her body language, her actions.”

“So I gave up the position in her favor because I thought [she wants it]in good faith. She thanked me profusely,” de Castro said.

“I also remember [fellow]Supreme Court Associate] Justice Arturo Brion, also a member of the CCL, telling me, Tess, let’s leave this committee now. The contracts [here]involve huge amount of money. Baka merong gumawa ng kalokohan (Somebody might do some monkey business here),” de Castro said.

Lawyer Michael Ocampo, who works under the Office of the Chief Justice, said that the hiring of Macasaet was based on extensive research and did not need Supreme Court en banc’s approval since her contract was worth less than P2 million.

Macasaet also told lawmakers in the last hearing that she was very qualified as a consultant, citing how she was paid P900,000 by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to fix its data system, which crashed in 2009. LLANESCA T. PANTI