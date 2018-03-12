Monday, March 12, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Sereno: ‘I will not resign’

    Sereno: ‘I will not resign’

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno says she will not resign despite mounting calls for her to step down from office and a pending impeachment case at the House of Representatives. Sereno spoke at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, March 12, 2018. PHOTO BY DANIELLE TAWAT

    CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno announced on Monday that she would not resign.

    “While the call to resign appeals to my love for the judiciary. It is also out of my love for the judiciary that I will continue my course,” she told her supporters in a gathering at the Balay Kalinaw at the University of the Philippines in Diliman on Monday.

    “I will not resign…resigning from my post as the Chief Justice will embolden those who demand a subservient judiciary,” she added.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.