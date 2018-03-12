Sereno: ‘I will not resign’

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno announced on Monday that she would not resign.

“While the call to resign appeals to my love for the judiciary. It is also out of my love for the judiciary that I will continue my course,” she told her supporters in a gathering at the Balay Kalinaw at the University of the Philippines in Diliman on Monday.

“I will not resign…resigning from my post as the Chief Justice will embolden those who demand a subservient judiciary,” she added.