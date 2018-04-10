Sereno impeachment in House guaranteed, justice panel members say

THE impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives is assured, lawmakers said on Tuesday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte categorically called for her ouster, describing her as “his enemy” and of being “bad for the country.”

Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta said, however, that the President was speaking as “a party leader of PDP-Laban.”

“Let me put things in perspective. The President spoke, and he is also speaking as a party-leader of PDP-Laban. The Supermajority bloc in Congress is filled with members of PDP Laban. When a party leader says that the Chief Justice should be impeached, then that would be the result [in Congress],” Nograles, a member of the House justice committee, said in a television interview.

“As a member of the administration coalition, of course you will be pressured to make a decision. Anybody who would say otherwise would be lying. Impeaching her (Sereno) is where we are headed,” Nograles added.

Makmod Mending, Jr. of Abante Mindanao echoed Nograles and added: “I am a member of the Justice Committee and I voted for the approval of the Articles of Impeachment [vs. Sereno].”

There are at least 200 lawmakers belonging to the PDP-Laban in the House.

Sereno will be impeached if majority or at least 292 House members would vote for her ouster.

Sereno is charged with betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and corruption. LLANESCA T. PANTI