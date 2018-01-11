Sereno impeachment won’t affect Charter change moves — Palace

THE ongoing impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno will not derail moves to amend the 1987 Constitution that will pave the way for a shift to a federal form of government for the country, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Roque was reacting to comments by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon who said that a push for Charter Change would unlikely gain strides if the House of Representatives impeached Sereno because this would mean less time for the Senate to deliberate on the issue as it would need to transform itself into a court that would try the case against the Chief Justice.

Sereno is accused of alleged betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allegedly usurping the authority of the Supreme Court en banc and for extravagant travels abroad. Sereno has denied such allegations.

“We respect the opinion of Senator Drilon, but the schedule is determined by the majority bloc, not the minority,” Roque said in a television interview.

“That’s why the opinion that weighs heavy here is that of the Majority bloc led by Senate President Pimentel,” Roque said, referring to Aquilion Pimentel 3rd.

Roque advised lawmakers that the push for Charter change should start by finishing the draft of the amended Constitution by 2019 and putting it before the electorate in a plebiscite to coincide with the May polls since the President was in favor of holding them as scheduled.

“The lawmakers know the sentiment of the President. Pushing for the federal government needs to happen at the right time. If they really want the Constitution to change, then we need to have the 2019 elections so we can conduct the referendum for the new Constitution coinciding with the elections,” Roque said.

Duterte’s federal government is dividing the Philippines into at least 11 independent states or regions, each with the authority to manage its resources and craft its laws, including taxation. LLANESCA T. PANTI