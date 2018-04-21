Sereno is not the judiciary

ON April 18, 2018, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), Alternative Law Groups (ALG), Ateneo Human Rights Center (AHRC), Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), Manananggol Laban sa EJKs and the International Pro Bono Allegiance asked Diego Garcia Sayan, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, to intervene on what they claim to be an imminent threat to judicial independence. Specifically, they want Sayan to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte for his adversarial stance towards Chief Justice-on-leave Maria Lourdes Sereno, particularly on Duterte’s reported order to members of Congress to fast-track her impeachment.

While many people, including Filipinos, would offer their lives to defend the sovereignty of their countries, these officers of the Philippine court, and agents of our laws, have asked the UN for succor to inquire into and render judgment on the act of the head of a sovereign state. And this is because they believe that a president who is adversarial towards a chief justice threatens the judiciary.

The apparent surrender of sovereign rights is less of an issue here, considering that the UN exists as a mechanism to address the acts of sovereign states, more so when these are deemed to violate norms and rules that are recognized by international laws. While the UN has been criticized for its efficiency and efficacy, and even equity and fairness, in the implementation of its tasks, it is also important to recognize that there are indeed acts committed by sovereign states that might warrant intervention by global institutions. Dismissing the existence of the UN and raising a blanket opposition to any form of international intervention into the acts of sovereign states may be politically attractive to states when they assert their sovereignty but may also be dangerous as it may lead to an open justification for wanton violation of people’s political and civil rights.

The main issue therefore is where to draw the line. When is it warranted, or under what conditions would it be reasonable, for citizens of sovereign states to openly seek intervention from global institutions such as the UN?

The lawyer groups seeking help from the UN body tasked to protect judges and lawyers premise their action on the belief that the President, in being adversarial towards Sereno, threatens their independence. They have, in effect, singularly reduced the interests, rights and privileges of the entire judiciary as coincidental, coexistent and co-terminus with those of Sereno.

But Sereno is not the entire judiciary. In fact, she is only just one of the Justices. She may be primus inter pares, but she is just one vote in a body whose authority emanates from the en banc. It is also a fact that Sereno’s legal opinions are not even truly representative of the court, considering that it is on record that she often sides with the minority, where her opinions on issues that divide the court mostly end up as dissents that do not become part of jurisprudence.

It must also be emphasized that the act of a President criticizing the head of the judiciary is not necessarily an attack on judicial independence. We have a democratic system of checks and balances, and certainly a President that is adversarial towards the Chief Justice, even directing Congress to fast-track her removal, is entitled to express his criticisms under the free speech provision of the Constitution. Besides, the removal of Sereno is not in the hands of the President, but resides in Congress if through impeachment, or on her peers in the Court if through quo warranto. These are independent, collegial bodies whose individual members may not necessarily and automatically heed the call of the President.

Assuming that a pliant House can speedily approve the articles of impeachment, such will be decided upon by a more unpredictable Senate. Besides, it is already a well-accepted fact that impeachment is a political process that only acquires quasi-judicial formalities. This is a reality that has not been problematized even by many of the members of the organization of lawyers who now seek the succor of the UN. They did not seek protection when Chief Justice Renato Corona was ousted by a Senate that acted at the behest of then President Aquino and oiled by the disbursement of DAP funds to those who voted for conviction.

Hence, an impeachment process does not preclude the political branches of government, including the executive led by the President, to articulate their positions. Legal arguments, at the end of the day, and whether we like it or not, will eventually yield to the political dynamics expressed in the vote of the senators. Sereno herself knows this, and it is precisely why she prefers an impeachment proceeding in the Senate, knowing that her chances for acquittal is higher there. Thus, any criticism that the President is undermining Sereno’s rights allegedly emanating from his partisan bias should realize that Sereno is also counting on the partisanship of her allies in the Senate to rescue her from conviction.

What is also conveniently ignored by Sereno defenders who now use her as the poster girl for judicial independence is the fact that Sereno’s own colleagues in the court appear to have revolted against her over acts that amounted to undermining the integrity of the court. Judicial independence is not just a construct that applies to the Supreme Court vis-à-vis the other branches of government but must also be seen as nurtured by the internal dynamics among the members of the court acting prudently, upholding the rules, and respecting the independent judgment of their peers.

Sereno, according to testimony by other justices, has repeatedly undermined the en banc, misrepresented its decisions and the opinions of its members, and violated its own internal rules. When Sereno undermined the Judicial and Bar Council on the matter of the appointment of Justice Francis Jardeleza, or when she misrepresented the en banc on the matter of the change of venue for the trial of the Maute rebels, she deliberately acted on the basis of her own personal and political biases. These are internal breaches that have encroached on the independence of the judiciary, by attempting to turn them into tools to advance her own interest.