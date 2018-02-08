Sereno must resign

HE accusations against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno are piling up.

No less than her colleagues in the Supreme Court have attested to the fact that she has repeatedly undermined the en banc and the internal rules of the court. She has misrepresented the en banc more than once. She created a regional office contrary to its recommendations. She issued an order without its approval. She took over a case without the benefit of a raffle. She equated a discussion over lunch as the equivalent of a formal session. She also came short of the standards of propriety when she advised a lower court on a matter that could reach the Supreme Court. And she used confidential information against a judicial nominee, and failed to recuse herself from the deliberations even if she was the main oppositor. This is not to mention her repeated attempts to undermine the power of the court administrator.

These are offenses that she committed while she was already in the judiciary and are now being assessed by the House judiciary committee if sufficient to impeach her.

Sereno’s defenders claim that these are procedural lapses, and are mere administrative misdemeanors that do not rise up to the level of a culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust, which are the grounds for impeachment.

However, as it turns out, Sereno may not even have to go through the impeachment process for the people of the Philippines to assert that its Chief Justice is patently unfit for the job.

And this has nothing to do with the fact that she allegedly failed her psychological test.

It has to do with her reported failure to file her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) for 17 years while she was still teaching at the University of the Philippines. For the 20 years that she worked at the state university, from 1986 to 2006, Sereno filed her SALN only in 1988, 2002 and 2006.

Indeed, this fact could not be counted against her in the impeachment proceedings, considering that this occurred before she became an impeachable official.

However, what is clearly revealed is that Sereno has violated the law, and should not even have been considered for appointment to the judiciary, much less as the Chief Justice.

Article XI, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution provides that a “public officer or employee shall, upon assumption of office and as often thereafter as may be required by law, submit a declaration under oath of his assets, liabilities, and net worth.” This is reiterated in Book 1, Chapter 9, Section 34 of the Administrative Code of 1987. Sections 7 and 8 of RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, affirmed the filing of SALN, and its use as prima facie evidence to dismiss an employee due to unexplained wealth. Section 8 of RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, states that people like Sereno “have an obligation to accomplish and submit declarations under oath of, and the public has the right to know, their assets, liabilities, net worth and financial and business interests including those of their spouses and unmarried children under 18 years of age living in their households.”

The penalty for failure to file a SALN, or for failure to declare assets and liabilities, as provided for in Section 11 of RA 6713, is a “fine not exceeding the equivalent of six months’ salary or suspension not exceeding one year, or removal depending on the gravity of the offense after due notice and hearing by the appropriate body or agency.” The same section also provides that violations of Sections 7, 8 or 9 of RA 6713 shall be “punishable with imprisonment not exceeding five years, or a fine not exceeding P5,000, or both, and in the discretion of the court of competent jurisdiction, disqualification to hold public office.”

The high court which Sereno heads has repeatedly affirmed these penalties for erring government employees.

In G.R. 167828, it upheld the preventive suspension of Nestor S. Valeroso for six months for his failure to disclose his ownership of several properties, as well as certain business interests of his wife, in his SALN. In G.R. 185685, it also upheld the dismissal of Nieto Racho for his failure to satisfactorily explain the sources of his declared bank deposits. In G.R. 197307, it dismissed Flor Gupilan-Aguilar for failing to declare in her SALN a lot in Naga City. In G.R. 206661, it upheld the dismissal of Josefino N. Rigor for his failure to declare in his SALN several assets and properties.

And these are people who all filed their SALNs, albeit with deficiencies.

Yet, we have a Chief Justice who failed to file hers for 17 years.

The law doesn’t discriminate.

Sereno’s predecessor, Chief Justice Renato Corona, was removed from office for his failure to declare his bank deposits. A lowly interpreter Delsa Flores was dismissed by the court and barred from further government employment for failing to disclose in her SALN a market stall that she owned.

Just recently, the Sandiganbayan convicted Jacob Meimban, a former official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), for his alleged failure to disclose the name of his wife in his SALN.

This is a case that could reach the high court on appeal. And if it does, we will be faced with the specter of a court deciding a case but whose very chief has committed something even worse.

The country must be spared from this contradiction. Sereno must make the ultimate sacrifice. She should not hide in her immunity as an impeachable official to escape the penalty for an act for which Valeroso, Racho, Gupilan-Aguilar, Rigor and Flores were punished, and for which Corona was removed as Chief Justice.

Sereno must resign now to ensure that the Supreme Court will have the moral ascendancy to decide over the fate of Meimban, should he appeal his dismissal.