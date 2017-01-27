Sereno should resign – VACC

Anti-crime advocates on Thursday refuted the pronouncement of Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that the spate of drug-related killings has eroded public trust in the judiciary.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said corruption and the slow pace of justice are the reasons why the people no longer trust the judiciary.

Sereno, in her speech during the 68th Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) inaugural meeting, lamented that despite the gains in the judiciary, the people’s perception on the rule of law fell because of the unexplained killings.

“That is not exactly accurate. That is not true because the reason why public trust in the judicial system is low is because of the slowness of our justice system,” Jimenez said in an interview.

The sluggish resolution of cases also discourages victims, especially of heinous crime, to pursue the case because they know that they face a long legal battle. The VACC chairman also attributed the “not so good” image of the judiciary to corruption. He added that Sereno should address this problem, particularly reports on corrupt judges, prosecutors and law enforcers.

“If she can’t do her job properly she better resign,” Jimenez stressed.

According to him, the VACC has sent letters to Sereno containing recommendations on how to help improve the judiciary but the chief justice never responded.

One of their recommendations is the establishment of new courts that will exclusively hear cases of heinous crimes and illegal drugs.

Jimenez cited the cases filed by families of the police commandos killed in Mamasapano, Maguindanao as proof of the slow pace of justice.

He criticized Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales for her failure to file charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd who should also be held accountable for the deaths of 44 members of the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police.

Jimenez said the VACC is seriously considering filing an impeachment complaint against Morales if she will continue with her inaction.