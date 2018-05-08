Sereno starts packing amid calls to resign

BELEAGUERED Chief Justice on leave Maria Lourdes Aranal-Sereno is said to be packing her things and asking Supreme Court officials to take care of her staff once she is out of office.

Well-placed sources in the judiciary told The Manila Times six boxes of documents were brought out of the Office of the Chief Justice last week.

A Supreme Court source said the issue was reported by security officials to the Office of the Acting Chief Justice, to know if there was a clearance for the release of the boxes.

The source also told The Times Sereno herself asked an official, during a party of her Judicial Staff Head Czarina Samonte-Villanueva, to take care of her staff when she is booted out.

“Sereno has requested a Supreme Court official to please take care of [her]staff,” the source told The Times.

It was learned that one of Sereno’s staff members, Jill Dedumo, was in charge of the documents to be brought out of the Office of the Chief Justice.

Upon learning of the release of the boxes of documents, the Supreme Court security men were told to halt it and secure a clearance first from the Office of Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.

The source also noted that Dedumo coordinated with the rallyists outside of the tribunal who expressed support of Sereno.

Paraphernalia for rallies were allegedly stored inside the office of Sereno and it was Dedumo who brought out the same.

‘Resign or be ousted’

On Monday, two more groups called for the resignation and ouster of Sereno, who is facing an impeachment complaint in Congress and a separate quo warranto case seeking her disqualification from office.

Both cases cite her supposed failure to file a complete set of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth or SALN.

The groups staged a rally on Padre Faura Street on Monday to throw support to justices of the Supreme Court and uphold its jurisdiction to rule on the quo warranto case.

The two groups were Citizens Crime Watch (CCW) led by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, and Sereno Resign and Oust (SRO), led by urban poor leader Ka Poneng Tolentino.

Topacio and Tolentino asked for the chief justice’s resignation in the middle of the quo warranto case before the high court, and the separate impeachment case before the House of Representatives.

At present, Sereno’s resignation would be the only key to saving her from being ousted via quo warranto proceedings.

Once her appointment is declared void from the beginning, Sereno will cease to hold the title of Chief Justice of the Philippines.

Another court source said some of Sereno’s staff were convincing her to resign and not to make history as the first chief justice to be ousted through quo warranto.

Topacio and Tolentino insisted the SC had jurisdiction over the ouster petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

IBP hit

Topacio slammed the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), which asked for the junking of the quo warranto mode of removing Sereno from office.

He said not all lawyers supported the position of the IBP. Topacio said the IBP should respect the independence of the Supreme Court and the judiciary.

Tolentino said Sereno clearly failed to comply with the SALN requirement mandated by law.

Sereno also failed to pay her correct taxes while acting as a legal researcher for the government in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 international arbitration case.

The two groups slammed Sereno for her alleged lack of integrity, with their placards stating “Sereno Resign, Walang Integridad,” “Yes Yes Yo Quo Warranto, No No No to Sereno.”

It was also another Red Monday at the Supreme Court flag-raising ceremony with the officers and members of the 1,200-strong Philippine Judges Association, along with court officials and employees.

The Philippine Judges’ Association earlier called on Sereno to resign with its “Panawagan sa Pagbibitiw,” which was joined by the 25,000-strong Philipp2ine Association of Court Employees, the umbrella organization of all court employees nationwide; the Supreme Court Employees Association; Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer-Employees, the organization of lawyers employed at the high tribunal; and the Sandiganbayan Employees Association.