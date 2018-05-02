Sereno, still on leave, wants govt to pay for vehicle parts, fuel

DESPITE being on indefinite leave of absence, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has charged to the Supreme Court expenses for her service vehicle, including fuel and security backup.

A “Request Authority for Reimbursement” for the period February 28 to March 12, 2018, obtained by The Manila Times, showed that the chief justice’s office had asked the court en banc to shoulder her expenses for her activities while on leave.

The document was signed by Lida Pilapil, chief judicial staff officer at the April 12.

Sereno’s office sought to be repaid for break pads costing P14,400 and replacement tires worth P19,100, diesel fuel for her Toyota Land Cruiser CS service vehicle costing, and gasoline for two Toyota Innova backup vehicles, among others.

The request was approved by Supreme Court en banc Clerk of Court Edgar Aricheta under Office Order No. 01-2018.

Earlier, the lawyers, staff and security of Sereno in the Office of the Chief Justice asked the government to shoulder the overtime pay and allowances of her close-in security personnel and staff despite the fact that she was on indefinite leave of absence.