Sereno to ‘move battle forward’ with motion for reconsideration against ouster

OUSTED Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Thursday reiterated that she “will bring the battle forward” by appealing the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We will bring this battle forward,” embattled Sereno said in a forum on Thursday organized by the Association of Religious Major Superiors in the Philippines (ARMSP) at the Ateneo De Manila University.

“Tayo ay maninindigan nang walang takot. Babangon tayo, lalaban tayo. (We will stand up against this without fear. We will rise up. We will fight),” she added.

“Perhaps this—my case—was shown for the light to shine more brightly for the battle ahead of us,” Sereno said.

With hopes for a reversal, Sereno said she would file a motion for consideration “to contest an unconstitutional position.”

To address the accusations against her, Sereno also wished that her voice would be heard in the Senate.

“Nanahimik ako nang matagal pagka’t iniisip ko na magkakaroon naman ako ng pagkakataon sa Senado (I have been silent for a long time because I know I will be given the chance to prove myself at the Senate),” Sereno said.

Meanwhile, former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., who was also at the forum said he considered the quo warranto as “a preemptive move believing that the impeachment against Sereno will not prosper.”

Davide added that the rule itself “promulgated by the court was violated by the own members of the court.”

On May 11, the Supreme Court ousted the head magistrate with a vote of 8-6.

The decision granted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida which argued that Sereno was unqualified for her position after failing to file a significant number of her Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

In a 153-page decision penned by Associate Justice Noel Tijam, the high court stressed that it decided “based on the merits of the case” and its justices were “beholden to no one” except to the people.

Other justices who voted for Sereno’s ouster were Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Samuel Martires, Andres Reyes Jr., Alexander Gesmundo, Lucas Bersamin, Diosdado Peralda, Francis Jardeleza, and Tijam.

Those who voted against were Associate Justices Antonio Carpio, Marvic Leonen, Alfredo Caguioa, Presbitero Velasco, Jr., Estela Perlas-Bernabe, and Mariano del Castillo.