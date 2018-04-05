Sereno wants 4 justices to inhibit

CHIEF Justice on leave Maria Lourdes Sereno on Wednesday sought the recusal of four of her colleagues in the quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

At the same time, Sereno, through her spokesman lawyer Jojo Lacanilao, announced she would attend the Supreme Court hearing on the petition to strip her of her post, but would not waive her right to question the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on the case.

The quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General seeks to unseat Sereno by questioning her qualifications, specifically her failure to file her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs).

Sereno is insisting that only the Senate Impeachment Court has the authority to remove her, citing the 1987 Constitution.

“Yes, CJ (Chief Justice) will attend the oral arguments to answer questions of justices. But her appearance is without prejudice to our jurisdiction challenge,” Lacanilao said in a text message sent to reporters.

Peralta, Bersamin et al.

In separate motions to inhibit, the beleaguered chief justice sought the recusal of Justices Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam.

The four justices testified against Sereno before the House of Representatives’ justice committee hearing on the impeachment complaint against Sereno.

Peralta testified before the House of Representatives that Sereno’s appointment could be considered void because she failed to submit her SALNs when she applied for chief justice before the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens judiciary nominees.

Bersamin also testified as regards the basis of the raffle of the Maute cases before the high court.

Tijam is the ponente or the justice assigned to study the case and draft the ruling on the quo warranto proceedings against Sereno before the high tribunal.

Jardeleza, meanwhile, was opposed by Sereno when he applied for associate Justice of the high court.