Sereno warns of ‘dictatorship, death of judicial independence’ if quo warranto wins

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Tuesday warned against a “looming dictatorship”and the “death of judicial independence” if the Supreme Court rules in favor of a quo warranto petition that will oust her but vowed to fight on.

“Diktadurya ang mananaig kapag nagwagi ang quo warranto petition. Mamamatay ang judicial independence”, Sereno said in a live broadcast of her speech before students of Adamson University where she was a guest of the forum “Women on Fire” sponsored by the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

(Dictatorship will prevail if the quo warranto petition wins. It will be the death of judicial independence.)

At the same time, Sereno vowed to continue the fight, saying: “Lumaban. Laban ho ng buong lakas at wag hong pinapansin and nagsabing umatras at mag resign”.

(Fight. Fight with all your might and ignore calls to resign.)

“Wala hong katuturan yung mga resignation-resignation na yan. Yan ho ay para sa mga duwag…” Sereno said.

(Resignation has no meaning. That is for the weak.)

Sereno issued the statement before the Supreme Court announces its ruling on Friday, May 11 on a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida. A quo warranto petition questions the validity of the appointment of a government official. The constitutionality of the petition has been questioned by lawyer groups because Sereno is one of the officials who can be ousted only by impeachment as provided under the 1987 Constitution. The others are the President, Vice President, Members of the Supreme Court, Members of the Constitutional Commissions, and the Ombudsman.

Sereno reiterated that the Supreme Court was not a “gang” but a body of “independent thinking magistrates”.

In an attempt at levity, the Chief Justice-on-leave gathered people from the audience, including Manila Auxiliary Archbishop Broderick Pabillo, to role-play her situation when a student asked what the quo warranto was all about.

The mini-drama came with a warning: “Ang pinaka malagim at nakakatakot na bangungot ng bayan na nakabantang ay ang ating demokrasya”.

(The most frightening and horrifying dream is what is at stake: our democracy.)

Sereno is facing impeachment for alleged corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives has found probable cause to impeach Sereno. The plenary will vote to determine whether to affirm the committee recommendation when session resumes on May 14.

If impeached, Sereno will face the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court, for her trial. ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, CHEO BANIDA, JESSY CANDELARIO

