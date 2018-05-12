Sereno’s day of reckoning; the nation’s fortuitous deliverance

First word

BE thankful, we have not yet made the switch from a unitary system to a federal system of government.

If we were already a federal state, we would be condemned to live much longer with Ms Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice of our Supreme Court, instead of being liberated from her the way we are today.

A supreme court is not always the highest court within the hierarchy of courts. in different legal jurisdictions.

Not all highest courts are named “supreme.” Civil law states, unlike common law states like ours, tend not to have a single highest court or supreme court. Additionally, the highest court in some jurisdictions is not named the “Supreme Court,” for example, the High Court of Australia; this is because decisions by the High Court could formerly be appealed to the Privy Council.

Some countries with a federal system of government may have both a federal supreme court (such as the Supreme Court of the United States), and supreme courts for each member state (such as the Supreme Court of Nevada), with the former having jurisdiction over the latter only to the extent that the federal constitution extends federal law over state law. But other federations, such as Canada, may have a supreme court of general jurisdiction, able to decide any question of law.

Were there multiple supreme courts in our legal jurisdiction, I am reasonably certain that Ms Sereno and her lawyers would have tried them all to hang on to office. They are confident in handling the necessary paper work, if not the arguments.

And so, I say today, our one and only Supreme Court promulgated its decision on the quo warranto petition just in time to spare us from further torment. Philippine broadcasters would go nuts with all the cogitation.

Sereno’s day of reckoning

Ms Sereno wanted ardently her day in court, thinking that she would get thereby the opportunity to dramatically plead her case like a hotshot defense attorney. Instead, she got yesterday a day of reckoning (like the last judgment in Holy Scripture) wherein her peers in the high court glumly voted on the quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

To call yesterday’s events a “day of reckoning” for the lady is fitting. The English idiom denotes a time when people are forced to deal with an unpleasant situation which they have avoided for some time. Sereno had to face up to her lack of competence and preparedness to sit in the high court, let alone as chief justice.

According to the Bible, when the world ends, there will be a day of reckoning, when God will judge everyone’s actions and send them either to heaven or hell. Sereno got judgment yesterday from the high court en banc.

Immediate expulsion

The verdict was crushing. The court removed Sereno from her post after it granted the quo warranto petition questioning the validity of her appointment.

Voting 8-6, the tribunal agreed with Solicitor General Jose Calida that Sereno failed to fully comply with the requirements set by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) when she applied for the position of chief justice.

The decision said Sereno would be expelled immediately for her “ineligibility and lack of integrity.”

The resolution penned by Associate Justice Noel Tijam said Sereno was “guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the Office of the Chief Justice. Hence, Sereno is ousted and excluded therefrom.”

The high court also declared the position of Chief Justice vacant and directed the JBC to open the application and nomination process for the post.

Senate loses graft opportunity

With the ruling, the impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives are rendered moot.

The House justice committee, which conducted the hearings on the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon, found probable cause to impeach Sereno for corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Had the court denied the quo warranto petition, the committee would have elevated Sereno’s case to the House plenary for formal voting. If it passed muster there, the House would then have submitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would formally try Sereno.

In a sense, the Senate is a big loser in the quo warranto case; it has been deprived of the opportunity to posture as judges in an impeachment trial. More costly, the republic’s senators were deprived of an opportunity for graft, similar to the payoffs they got from President Benigno Aquino 3rd for convicting Corona. In the Supreme Court archives, there is a landmark decision naming the senators who took the bribe and detailing the payoffs.

Rule of law is alive and well

Sereno and her supporters put up a spirited and well-funded fight to stave off an unfavorable decision by the high court.

They staged a multi-pronged propaganda campaign against the quo warranto petition. They equated Sereno’s removal with the death of judicial independence. It had talking heads everywhere. They mobilized law schools and universities to create a sense of crisis about the rule of law in the country. They funded expensive two-page advertisements in national broadsheets, which declared that “granting the quo warranto petition” would be “a betrayal of Philippine democracy.”

The advertisements’ chief service from hereon will be as documentarist of who stood to be counted as defenders and supporters of Maria Lourdes Sereno in her time of reckoning.

The entire position of this camp against the quo warranto is perplexing.

They ostensibly stood up for the rule of law in this country. But they were also trying their utmost to prevent the highest court of the land from acting on a constitutional question. And they threatened to oust the justices.

Among the signatories of the advertisement were some of the senators who notably got millions from Aquino for convicting Corona.

Prelates of the Catholic church and pastors of other Christian denominations were also persuaded to sign the manifesto.

Significantly, the deans and students of various law schools joined in the pro-Sereno campaign, and squarely placed themselves in opposition to the Supreme Court.

Two questions

I pose to them two questions:

First, how can you say that Sereno can only be removed from office by impeachment when the Constitution expressly provides in Article XI, Section 2: “The president, the vice president, the members of the Supreme Court, the members of the constitutional commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office, on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.”

“May” does not mean “only.”

Second, the Constitution, in Article VIII, Sec. 5 (1), vested in the Supreme Court the power “to exercise original jurisdiction over cases affecting ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, and over petitions for certiorari, prohibition, mandamus, quo warranto and habeas corpus.”

How can you say then, let alone teach, that Calida’s quo warranto petition was unconstitutional?

All these, ladies and gentlemen, will not win an argument in court, in the public square, or on the pulpit.

The entire clamor has nothing to do with rule of law at all, if by such rule you mean the four universal principles: accountability, just laws, open government, and accessible and impartial dispute resolution.

I thought the Supreme Court and the quo warranto proceedings proved that the rule of law is alive and well in this country. Ms Sereno got her hearing and her just deserts.

