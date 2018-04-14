Sereno’s epic meltdown in cool Baguio

IT was Chief Justice-on leave Maria Lourdes Sereno who asked the Supreme Court to hold oral arguments on the quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida. Earlier, the court had rejected Calida’s request for the same.

Sereno got her wish. Oral arguments were heard on Tuesday, April 10, in Baguio City where the court was having its summer session.

But not even the cool temperature in Baguio could prevent the epic meltdown of Sereno.

Sereno was hoping to continue her public display of victimhood. She has been on a road trip, from speaking engagements to TV appearances, where on every occasion she took the opportunity to defend herself and attack her detractors. And in all of these, she played the victim card of a helpless crusader being bullied not just by the House of Representatives but also by her own peers at Padre Faura. Most recently, she upped the ante by directly accusing the President as the one behind her persecution.

It is perhaps this feeling of being buoyed up by what she thought was a favorable review from her own echo chamber of a captive and biased audience that made Sereno think that she could continue her road trip to sell her narrative. She wanted to convince people that she is not lacking in integrity, contrary to what Calida has alleged in his petition. She wanted to show that she is qualified to become Chief Justice.

Unfortunately, what Sereno got instead was an opportunity for the people to see with their very own eyes her demeanor and hear for themselves her arguments as one whose claim to integrity is problematic.

What became even more tragic was that her performance woefully revealed what the confidential results of her failed psychological test wanted to hide from the public. Sereno’s over-aggressive tone and verbiage revealed how she performs under stress. She responded to the intense questioning of her peers with a heavy, if not unbalanced, dose of defiance and open contempt. As one who claimed to being bullied, her discourse in fact was full of verbal violence. She spoke almost as if she had two personalities, with sudden shifts from being sedate and pleasant, even calling her peers by their first names, to being verbally abusive, speaking loudly, almost shouting.

What is even more fatal for Sereno is that the oral arguments gave the Filipino public a window on her logic of reasoning. Sadly, this has mortally wounded whatever appeal she is making on the issue of her integrity.

Someone with integrity would not point fingers at others and hide in technicalities and use these as her defense. She insists that the ultimate judge of her qualifications was the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) which short-listed her, as she sweeps aside allegations that she did not submit the required statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN). She also deflects these allegations by pointing at others who may not have completely submitted theirs.

She shifts the burden of proof to those who are making allegations to prove that she in fact did not submit her SALNs, even as she insists that she submitted to the best of her recollection. When confronted with the fact that both the University of the Philippines and the Ombudsman have issued certifications that some of her SALNs were not on file, she cited as her defense the Doblada doctrine where the court ruled in A.M. No. P-99-1342 (June 8, 2005) that “one cannot readily conclude that respondent failed to file his sworn SALN … simply because these documents are missing in the files.”

What Sereno conveniently forgot is that in the case of Doblada, the respondent was able to produce at least one of the SALNs that were missing in the files. Furthermore, Doblada was able to secure a certification that he indeed filed such SALN. In her case, it remains to be seen if she can indeed produce any of her own copies. The Doblada doctrine should be interpreted not as a blanket remedy to buttress any claim of submission even if such is not reflected on file. In fact, it should be taken to mean that while a mere certification that there are no SALNs on file is not enough to say that Sereno failed to file hers, eventually she should produce actual true copies of any one of these SALNs to prove that in fact such were submitted.

However, Sereno refuses to provide copies of these SALNS to the court and insists that it is the burden of Calida to prove that she did not. Furthermore, she refuses to submit her SALN since she also has a standing objection on the court’s jurisdiction over her in the quo warranto pleading, insisting that only the Senate can remove her as she is an impeachable official. Yet, and as Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro has accurately pointed out, she has also manifested her intent to question the admissibility of her questioned SALNs in the impeachment court by arguing that these are not relevant since these are matters that ensued prior to her appointment as Chief Justice.

Sereno’s logic is this. She insists that she is a person with integrity since the JBC did not object to her nomination, and in fact had short-listed her. The SALN is just a tool, but not a measure of integrity, a view that is shared by Justice Marvic Leonen who even loudly invoked God’s mercy should it be treated as such.

If failure to file this piece of paper called SALN is punishable by law, then how can it be just a mere tool. And why would Justice Leonen pray for God’s mercy if we use it to measure integrity?

If there is any intervention from the heavens, it must have found its way in Sereno’s meltdown in cool Baguio City.

A person of integrity would not game the rules and dance around technicalities. Someone who claims to have integrity will readily admit to a failure, or a flaw. Sereno’s unraveling is perhaps the universe’s way of responding to Leonen’s invocation for mercy, not for her but for the high court as an institution, and for the people. Sometimes one has to fall in order for the many to rise to regain their bearings.