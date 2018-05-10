Sereno’s siren song

TOMORROW, the world will know the fate of Maria Lourdes Sereno, Chief Justice-on-leave of the Supreme Court of the Philippines. Her fellow justices, among whom she holds the honor of being first among equals, is expected to render judgment on her and decide on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida. Unofficial reports from sources within the Supreme Court have indicated that majority of the justices will declare that her appointment to the judiciary is void ab initio. This is because she did not qualify for the post when she applied for it in 2012 not only due to her failure to submit all the 10 statements of assets, liabilities and net-worth (SALNs) as required by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC). It is also because she failed to file such SALNs when she was still teaching at the University of the Philippines (UP) and this rendered her unfit for the post. Certainly, how can someone who committed an act that constitutes a violation of a law, for which many other public officials suffered the penalty of removal from office, qualify as a member of the high court?

There is still a chance, a slim one, that Sereno will not be judged as unqualified by her peers. But for all intents and purposes, she has already inflicted on herself and the court and the entire judiciary a legacy that will forever haunt it. Her conduct and demeanor in reaction to the petitions filed against her, namely the quo warranto petition filed by Calida with the court and the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon at the House of Representatives have practically caused her to unravel in the eyes of the public. Her behavior in her many public appearances, press interviews, and during the oral arguments held in Baguio for the quo warranto petition only revealed her lack of proper respect for the court and the rule of law which she is supposed to serve.

A more prudent Sereno would have practiced what she preached. After all, her main argument was that the quo warranto and impeachment petitions against her were attacks on the integrity and independence of the judiciary. Yet, what she practically did was to paint a judiciary in disarray. She accused some of her colleagues of selfishness, pettiness and vindictiveness. She even indirectly suggested that it is dominated and influenced by cliques. Worse, she made it appear that some of her colleagues are acting at the behest of certain political groups.

It is tragic that Sereno wants to protect the integrity and independence of the judiciary, even as her defense is to cast the quo warranto petition as a political move and that only a politicized judiciary can rule against her qualification for, and therefore declare her as without authority over, the position of Chief Justice.

Sereno should have acted in accordance with her stature as Chief Justice and should have shown the world that despite her failure to file her SALNs, and to submit the complete requirements to the JBC, that she possesses the moral fiber and the emotional and psychological demeanor to lead the judiciary. She would have achieved this if she only dealt with the quo warranto case with quiet dignity, and not turn it into a political spectacle.

Unlike impeachment which is a political process, which only takes on a quasi-judicial nature in terms of the proceedings, a quo warranto petition is totally under the ambit of the judicial process. Thus, Sereno, as the Chief Justice, should have taught not only those in the legal profession, but all Filipino itizens, the proper conduct and demeanor when dealing with the courts. As the Chief Justice, she should have refrained from politicizing the process, and turning her defense into a political spectacle. She should have been the first who should have protected the integrity and independence of the court by insulating it from public scorn.

Sereno would have turned her predicament into a learning opportunity, not to mention for better political optics, by not playing the quarrelsome victim card, and instead approached the quo warranto case as a valid legal issue. She should have restrained her contempt for some of the justices and should have been a shining example of how not to violate the sub judice rule. She would have earned more respect if she respected the judiciary and avoided painting it as a dysfunctional body that is now out to destroy her. After all, the points raised by Calida were valid questions of law, and it would have been in the service of the rule of law and of jurisprudence for her to enable a more cerebral approach to the settlement of the legal questions which the proceedings would address. Certainly, a ruling on whether a Chief Justice who is an impeachable official can also be removed by quo warranto is an outcome that will improve our understanding of constitutional democracy. Sereno should have allowed the process to unfold in its natural course, sans her personal outrage and personalistic attacks, and her hysterical dramatics. After all, she is the Chief Justice.

Yet, what we saw was Sereno on a speaking tour taking up her case to the court of public opinion, casting aspersions on the body that she heads, making it appear that its integrity and independence are being weighed solely on how her peers will judge her. She made her comfort, convenience and tenure as the indicators on the fitness of her peers. She wasted what otherwise would have seen as a shining opportunity to show how people should deal with the courts when she turned it into a personal crusade to save herself.

She was hoping that she could turn the oral arguments in Baguio into an opportunity to make her case and deal a fatal blow to Calida’s allegations. Instead, her demeanor dealt a fatal blow to her case. In the process, she showed the public how someone under interpellation should not behave. Instead of politely answering questions, she showed the public an openly defiant, insulting and quarrelsome witness, for which an ordinary lawyer would have been cited for direct contempt.

While there is still a small chance that Sereno may yet escape the judgment of her peers, she can no longer escape the judgment of history as the Chief Justice who, by her own actions, greatly diminished the judiciary.