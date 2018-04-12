Sereno’s strategy: Supreme Court to Senate?

WITH President Rodrigo Duterte joining several Supreme Court justices, the House justice committee, and probably most congressmen in wanting Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno out, it’s a matter of time before her SC peers void her CJ appointment, or the House impeaches her to be tried in the Senate.

Sereno and the Aquino camp backing her may still aim to get a couple of majority senators to defy Malacañang and deny it the two-thirds Senate vote needed to oust her. But that plan just got much more iffy and expensive with the Chief Executive’s express wish to replace the Chief Justice.

And even if she survives the Senate trial, her power in the high court and the Judicial and Bar Council would be severely diminished with most justices and JBC members constantly outvoting her. That won’t do much good for her or her moneyed supporters.

So, if she won’t actually go back and complete here CJ term till 2030, what’s Plan B? Actually, Plans B, C and D.

Impeachment or quo warranto?

The B scenario would be to still survive a Senate trial, with opponents failing to muster 16 votes for conviction, then resign from the SC and capitalize on several months of trial publicity to run for senator as the feisty democracy defender who stood up to “Dictator” Duterte.

That plan assumes that some administration senators would brave Palace displeasure and decline to vote against Sereno. But if it looks like she would be convicted, she must resort to Plan C and resign before the Senate votes to convict.

Otherwise, a guilty verdict would perpetually bar her from any government post. Then she can’t run even for barangay kagawad, or return to the University of the Philippines to teach law.

Actually, Plan C still entails the very real risk that senators would vote to convict even if Sereno quits before the proceedings end. After all, no law forbids the Senate to convict an impeached official who resigns during trial. It makes its own rules, which not even the Supreme Court can overrule.

So, the least risky option may be Plan D: ouster by quo warranto, the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, now being heard by the Supreme Court. Removed for being invalidly appointed, Sereno could still aspire to public office and with no bruising, demeaning nationally televised trial detailing her SC excesses.

Plus: Funds for media and senatorial support during her trial would be intact for her election campaign as the Diva of Philippine Democracy.

She can then spend the coming year till May 2019 making speeches at yellow assemblies, leading protests against Duterte, and sharing the media and international limelight with Vice President Leni Robredo and detained Sen. Leila de Lima.

As it has done with other Aquino camp stalwarts, the Ateneo de Manila University would probably invite her to address the 2019 graduates, along with other assemblies, and award her for government service, as it did another Aquino appointee, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. So might De La Salle University and other Catholic institutions.

Not to mention parishes. They once allowed the late Corazon Aquino and Jun Lozada, who alleged anomalies in the 2008 ZTE national broadband deal, to speak in lieu of mass homilies. Why not Sereno?

And if she ends up contesting the No. 12 senatorial slot with “senatoriable” Larry Gadon, the lawyer who filed the impeachment complaint against her, that would be an election battle to relish.

Who’s the next CJ?

So, if CJ Sereno looks set never to return from her indefinite leave, who will take her center seat at the Supreme Court?

The most senior justice is Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, who topped the JBC shortlist in 2012, but was passed over by then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd in favor of the latter’s Ateneo classmate Sereno.

Carpio may again lead the shortlist if Sereno finally goes. But he has two handicaps. First, he has openly opposed President Duterte’s South China Sea policies, with an outspoken manner unseemly for a sitting high court magistrate. His past association with the old Villaraza law office, moreover, may raise concerns.

Next in seniority are Presbitero Velasco Jr. and Teresita Leonardo-de Castro. As former Court Administrator, Velasco would have ample experience to reform the courts, which would be a key priority of President Duterte.

Also with strong reform credentials, plus an anti-corruption record in her four decades in government, De Castro was the Sandiganbayan Presiding Judge whose panel convicted ousted President Joseph Estrada for plunder in 2007. She also declogged the anti-graft court, and chairs the management committee for the high court’s Judicial Reform Support Project. She’s also vice chair of the ethics and ethical standards panel.

Carpio is due to retire in October 2019, while Velasco turns 70 this coming August, and De Castro in October this year. Fourth in seniority, Diosdado Peralta, another former Sandiganbayan Presiding Judge, can serve till 2022.

For judges to stay beyond age 70, the envisioned new charter could extend the retirement age to, say, 75. But constitutional revisions might not be ratified this year. Notably, US Supreme Court justices serve for life, unless impeached or incapacitated.

If Sereno goes, President Duterte would get to appoint 12 of the 15 high court justices during his term. That’s more than enough for sweeping change in the judiciary.

Add to that reformist clout new Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s aim to make his department the “cornerstone” of the justice system. Plus tough new chiefs Oscar Albayalde at the Philippine National Police, and his PNP predecessor Ronald de la Rosa at the Bureau of Corrections, running the prison system.

In July, moreover, Morales exits, and an impartial Ombudsman can take over. And don’t forget Constitutional Commission chair and former CJ Reynato Puno, crafting judicial reform provisions for the new charter.

Let us pray for a new dawn for justice and the rule of law in the Philippines.