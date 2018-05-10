Sereno’s swan song

THEY’RE calling it a “Jericho March,” in reference to the biblical story about the walls of a city that miraculously fell because of the righteousness of the cause of those laying siege to them. Good luck with that.

I’m less concerned with what the usual Yellow cabal that supports Chief Justice (no longer on leave) Maria Lourdes Sereno can do as they circle the perimeter of the Supreme Court tomorrow than with the overall scheme that Sereno may be planning, especially inside the walls. Because that march is just one of the things that Sereno and her gang have in store for us tomorrow, when the high court is scheduled to vote on the quo warranto petition that everyone believes is going to remove the chief justice from her lofty post.

Sereno, of course, is no longer on leave, having abruptly decided yesterday to end her church and school speaking tour. The embattled chief justice was photographed pretending to look busy at her desk, convincing no one of her industry because the court obviously performed its functions perfectly well while she was away.

The real reason for Sereno’s return, of course, is to ensure her presence when her 14 peers decide her fate in a vote on the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida seeking to remove her for not having the qualifications to be a member of the court in the first place. The Jericho thingy outside on Padre Faura is just added Yellow noise to the real drama that will unfold inside the court’s musty buildings.

I have no idea what Sereno is planning, although given her reputation for making a scene, I’m not putting anything past her. This is a chief justice, after all, who has been known to famously throw tantrums in the corridors of the Supreme Court when she can’t get her colleagues to see things her way.

(Sereno appeared to have upped the ante as far as her well-known propensity for melodrama is concerned the other day. In the last stop of her school-based speaking tour, the chief justice directed an impromptu skit in order to illustrate how her colleagues are unjustly trying to unseat her, using members of her sympathetic audience as her cast of characters; all the world’s a stage not just for the Bard, but for Meilou, as well.)

As I write this, online news agencies are reporting that Sereno intends not only to attend the voting on her own quo warranto petition but to preside over the proceedings. But she mercifully announced that she will inhibit herself from the voting, as if she is merely waiving something she is really entitled to.

All of this tells me that Sereno intends to channel her inner dramatic actress at the court tomorrow, when she possibly plans to give the greatest performance of her life. And the Supreme Court, which is probably the least prepared of all the branches of government for such displays of emotion, had better prepare as best it can for The Diva.

The court can still avoid such gratuitous outbursts from Sereno by preventing her from joining the en banc session altogether. But Sereno insists that she has already sought and received permission from Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio to end her leave (which the court recommended that she take), thus allowing her to once again perform her duties under the law and the Constitution.

Of course, it’s not Sereno’s performance of her regular duties that I’m worried about – it’s the theatrical performance that she intends to give, together with that expectedly thin chorus of Jericho marchers outside the gates. But I guess we’ll all just have to wait for the curtain to rise and see how the show turns out.

I’ll just make sure I’ve got enough popcorn, just in case it takes longer than expected. After all, whatever Sereno intends to do tomorrow, I think I already know the ending to this sordid tale.

* * *

Today is the first day that President Rodrigo Duterte may once again become the subject of the filing of an impeachment case, with the expiration of the one-year ban on lodging such complaints after an earlier case has been filed. It was in March last year, less than a year before Duterte had been in office, when Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano filed the original impeachment complaint against the president, even if the anniversary (and the lifting of the one-year ban) was marked yesterday, with the junking by Congress of the case.

One year after, Alejano remains convinced that Duterte should still be impeached, this time for supposedly allowing the Chinese to basically claim the whole of the seas west of the Philippines as their own. But the Magdalo congressman knows better than to file a new complaint in Congress, because the House remains firmly in Duterte’s control.

Also, the last thing that Alejano (who intends to replace his riding-in-tandem buddy Sen. Antonio Trillanes in the Senate next year) wants is to be accused of “inoculating” Duterte from impeachment by filing another complaint in succession. You know, just like lawyer Oliver Lozano was believed to have been paid by Gloria Arroyo to religiously file impeachment complaints against her every year so that no one else would be able to do so; that would certainly be bad for someone who calls himself a diehard anti-Duterte legislator.

Of course, I would much rather that Alejano, Trillanes and their ilk file all the impeachment complaints that they want, as often as they want, instead of resorting to their old preferred method of removing a president by coup d’etat. But I’m sure it must pain them no end that now that they’ve become members of Congress and all, they are only limited to filing complaints on paper instead of taking over five-star hotels in order to force civilian governments to step down like they used to.

But that’s just the way it is. Besides, I doubt very much if Trillanes and Alejano could convince many of their former brothers in arms to join them if they launched a coup today – or if the people would ever forgive them if they reverted to their bad old habits.