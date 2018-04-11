Sereno’s true talent

SUPREME Court Chief Justice-on-leave Maria Lourdes Sereno probably got more than she bargained for when she finally got President Rodrigo Duterte to react to her repeated accusations that Malacañang was behind the campaign to remove her from office. Because instead of letting some low-level Palace functionary deny the charges, Duterte basically told Sereno that if that’s what she wanted to believe, then he might as well give her a reason for her conviction.

Duterte’s declaration that Sereno was now his “enemy” is actually a refreshing change from the usual hypocrisy that surrounds impeachment proceedings and other such perfectly legal ouster moves. For instance, the mouthpieces of Duterte’s predecessor, Noynoy Aquino, routinely said their boss was not going after the chief justice whom Sereno replaced, Renato Corona – even if everyone knew that that was Aquino’s heart’s desire.

I actually believe that Duterte doesn’t believe in political vendetta. If he did, Aquino would have languished in jail or some sort of forced hospital confinement from the beginning of Duterte’s term.

If you argue that Duterte had no reason to put Aquino in jail, then you’re forgetting that Noynoy didn’t need a real case against the person he hated most, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. And by the time he stepped down in 2016, Noynoy had succeeded in keeping Gloria in detention for five years on trumped-up charges that were thrown out of court as quickly as Kris Aquino used to change boyfriends.

And I’ve always insisted that Sereno and the people defending her are afflicted with a terrible form of amnesia that makes them forget what happened to Corona only six years ago. This is just the latest manifestation of that disease: that the chief justice and her backers forget that Malacañang’s very active hand in the persecution of Corona got Sereno her exalted post.

(As one wit pointed out, Sereno cannot accuse Duterte, as she did, of “acting like God” by going after her. After all, Sereno once said that God put her where she is; what the Lord giveth, He also taketh away.)

Besides, I want to see if Duterte is going to do more than just publicly declare that he is joining the campaign to remove a sitting chief justice. I want to know if he is ready to put his money where his big, fat mouth is – or even just the taxpayers’ money, as Noynoy did.

Remember that Aquino was forced to admit that he gave nearly a tenth of the hundreds of billions in public funds set aside for his Disbursement Acceleration Program to the Senate, for the senators to use as they saw fit for their “projects,” as first exposed by then Sen. Jinggoy Estrada. It was Estrada, who was jailed even if he voted to convict Corona in the Senate, who said that the DAP funds were used to bribe senators into removing the chief justice.

If the famously parsimonious Duterte is not going to cough up funds to pay off the senator-judges like Aquino did, then I don’t know how he will be able to help the campaign to convict Sereno. Many of those who benefited from Aquino’s generosity, after all, are still in the Senate.

It’s possible that some of these senators miss the old days, when they could expect a king’s ransom just for doing a vendetta-crazed president’s bidding. The possibility of being thrown in jail (the fate Estrada, Bong Revilla and Juan Ponce Enrile all suffered despite their cooperation) must seem to be such a small price to pay, in exchange.

But I will insist that Sereno probably didn’t expect Duterte to declare that he was now the chief justice’s enemy. I think Sereno was only doing her usual anti-Duterte spiel in order to get a rise out of her usual Yellow audience.

Then Duterte went on “beast mode,” as they say. Now there’s no telling what he’s capable of doing.

Sereno just pissed off Duterte. And if you believe what the Yellows say about him, that’s definitely something you don’t want to do.

* * *

Of course, even before Sereno gets to face the Senate sitting as an impeachment court, she’ll have to go through the gauntlet of her own peers in the cool environs of Baguio City. There, the other 14 justices of the Supreme Court will decide if they will remove Sereno on their own through the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Strategically, the progress made by the Calida petition represents yet another blunder on the part of Sereno. And it makes Sereno’s continued stay as chief justice even more tenuous, given that Corona was dismissed even if practically the entire court – to say nothing of the judges and various other court workers all over the country – backed him up to the hilt when Aquino decided that Corona had to go.

Besides, I don’t see any of the animosity in the court (and throughout the judiciary) against Sereno going away anytime soon. And I predict that even if Sereno, by some miracle, survives both the quo warranto petition and the impeachment trial, the attempts to get her out of office will not go away.

And how, pray tell, will Sereno the Survivor face her peers, whom she has essentially called biased and prejudiced, in a collegial work environment afterwards? How toxic will those en banc sessions that Sereno will preside over become?

I am convinced that during her short term as chief justice, what Sereno has displayed is a genius-level capacity for making enemies – in Malacañang, in Congress, even in the court where she sits as the primus inter pares.

Sereno, apart than being guilty of all the very serious charges leveled against her, does not play well with others, as kindergarten teachers say. And for that, she only has herself (not Duterte, not her own colleagues) to blame.