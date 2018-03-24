Sergio Garcia’s aptly-named baby

Azalea Adele Garcia came into the world at 1:54 a.m. on Wednesday — obviously named with a nod to the most famous flower at the Augusta National Golf Club, by her father and the most recent Masters champion, Sergio Garcia.

Garcia, who conducted a teleconfe rence with the media on Tuesday from an Austin, Texas, hospital, 90 minutes after his wife Angela went into labor, had to wait nearly 17 more hours before their daughter was born. Her first name may be especially fitting since Azalea is the name Augusta National gives to the par-5 13th hole, and Garcia’s par there in the final round last year after he hit into a hazard saved his round.

“So proud and impressed with my wife … and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery,” Garcia posted on Twitter, with a photo of the new baby.

Garcia, Kim donate clubs

Two golf clubs were donated to venues of significant championships this week, both of which were used by the winners to craft what may be the signature shots of their careers so far.

And they came from opposite ends of the bag.

Si Woo Kim donated his M1 Taylor Made driver to the TPC Sawgrass and Garcia handed over his P750 Tour Proto Taylor Made 8-iron to the Augusta National Golf Club. Both ask the winners each year to donate a club they used in their tournaments.

Kim used his driver off the deck, from 270 yards out and in the rough on top of the bank on the right of the par-4 14th hole of the Players Stadium Course to set up a two-putt par during the third round of The Players Championship. Garcia belted his 8-iron from 192 yards out at the par-5 15th hole at Augusta during the final round to set up a 15-foot putt for eagle.

Digital companies form partnership

Secret Golf and Golf Talk America, two digital media companies, have formed a podcast distribution partnership that will include a weekly show with two-time Players champion Steve Elkington and Scottish radio/television personality Diane Knox, the sister of two-time PGA Tour winner and Jacksonville University graduate Russell Knox.

“Secret Golf with Elk and Knoxy,” which originates on Secret Golf, will be one of the shows shared with Golf Talk America. Knox also has a podcast, “Secrets and Lies with Knoxy,” that focuses on lifestyle, fitness and golf instruction for women.

Secret Golf, launched by Elkington, is the first digital media company owned by Tour professionals. It provides online video instruction from Tour pro and is distributed on social media, smart TV, the Internet and mobile applications.

Other Secret Golf contributors include World Golf Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke, PGA Tour winners Jason Dufner, Brian Harman, Ryan Palmer and Patton Kizzire, and two-time LPGA player of the year Stacy Lewis.

Tour, SiriusXM renew

The PGA Tour and SiriusXM have extended their broadcasting rights deal for another four years, through 2021.

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio broadcasts live coverage of every round in most Tour events, including The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup. The agreement has been in place since 2005.

