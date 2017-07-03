Serrano finishes second in FIBA 3×3 slam dunk event

Filipino cager Encho Serrano finished second in the dunk contest of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 Under-18 World Cup on Sunday night in Chengdu, China.

Serrano was bested by Belgium’s Vincent Peeters in the final round.

The high-leaping 5-foot-11 player hammered a 360-degree two-hand throwdown to edge out Matej Susec of Slovenia in a semifinals tiebreaker.

However, fatigue caught up on Serrano in the finals as the pint-sized guard missed his early attempts.

The shortest participant eventually bowed down to the taller Peeters, who pulled off spectacular dunks including a windmill slam and a reverse dunk.

The former Adamson University junior star and incoming National University senior baller entered the final four round after notching 48 points along with his lankier contenders in Peeters, who topscored with 54 markers, Haonan Li of China with 48 and Susec with 45.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA