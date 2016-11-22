Serrano shines as Adamson keeps solo lead, FEU-D, NU triumph

ADAMSON University drew another huge outing from newcomer Encho Serrano to prevail over Ateneo de Manila University, 77-65, and stretch its unbeaten run to four games on Tuesday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Serrano came through with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals to help the Baby Falcons stay on top of the standings.

In other results, defending champion National University rout De La Salle-Zobel, 80-55, in a rematch of last year’s finals while Far Eastern University-Diliman whipped University of the East, 100-88, as the two teams kept within reach of Adamson at 3-1.

Winderlich Coyoca had 14 points, Karl Peñano added 13 points and nine boards while John Lloyd Clemente chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bullpups, who rebounded from last Saturday’s loss to the Baby Falcons.

Xyrus Torres finished with 23 points and seven rebounds while Daniel Celzo had a double-double effort of 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Baby Tamaraws.

The Blue Eaglets, the Junior Archers and the Junior Warriors fell at 1-3.

Adamson also got 13 points from Gerry Abadiano and 12 markers from Reygan Santos.