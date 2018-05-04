Service learning: No wall between gown and town

Part 2

CATCHING up with April, the month celebrating Service-Learning, this column started last week to share information about service learning as a teaching and learning method that is gaining ground in many campuses. Service-Learning is a pedagogy integrating course content and objectives with meaningful service to a community. Experiential opportunities see in practice theories and concepts learned in the classroom. These enrich the academic experience of students whilst benefitting the community with service rendered by the students. Also, we shared a bit of history of Service-Learning. The Thomasites pioneered our formal education after the three hundred years of our being a colony of Spain. The pedagogy evolved from the mission and objectives of America’s land grant colleges which were to serve communities through the conduct of extension services – one of the threefold functions of higher education. Our universities inherited these functions. Time changed the dynamics of the pedagogy. Intentional integration of academic objectives and content with meaningful service to a community has become the mark of service-learning. This column’s topic was occasioned by an invitation for me to speak at a colloquy organized by the Student Council of the College of Education of the University of Santo Tomas, Manila, in April, this year.

Principles for best practice. To ensure full integration of students’ service experiences and course learning, “limit specific service activities and contexts to those with potential to meet course-relevant academic and civic learning objectives.” “The success of service-learning relies on the fit of courses’ academic goals with community-based service-learning opportunities.” To integrate community-based experience into the syllabus needs time. Hence enough time should be allowed for reflection and working on assignments which include the community experience. An academic institution, (university, college, or department) initiating a service-learning pedagogy seeks out an appropriate partner. This could be a local government unit, a healthcare facility, a law office, a parish, public departments such as DSWD, DepEd, DoH, DENR, etc.). Once the two parties agree on the partnership, they schedule to collegially agree on academic goals and objectives that could be integrated in the service experience. Best to limit specific service activities and contexts to those with potential to meet course-relevant academic and civic learning objectives. The requesting institution initiates a MOU. “Goals and objectives need to be selected with consideration of the well-being of the service client as well as the student.” http://www.belmont.edu/sl/pdf/pdf/How%20to%20develop%20a%20Service -Learn ing%20course.pdf>. Finally, S-L experts caution us not to “compromise academic rigor” for service. “Academic credit is for learning, not for service” (that is, the learning from the service, not the service itself, is to be graded). S-L courses academics should be prepared “for uncertainty and variation in student learning outcomes.” Minimize the distinction between the students’ community learning role and the classroom learning role” and “maximize the community responsibility orientation of the course.” <https://carleton.ca/…/Principles-of-Good-Practice-in-Community-Service-Learning-an…> <https://servicelearning.utk.edu/fa culty-resources/best-practices/>

The service-learning syllabus. Unlike the typical academic course syllabus, that of an S-L course has a section on S-L. The following compose a service-learning course syllabus: A. Course rationale – describes how course content, pedagogy and activities support the mission and vision of the academic program under which the course is offered; B. Course description is a concise description of the course stressing its S-L nature; C. Syllabus Proper – 1) Student Learning Outcomes (SLO) – States clearly course goals and objectives. 2) Topics – Lists the course topics under each SLO. 3) Learning activities and outputs – Lists under appropriate cluster of course topics. 4) Assessment – Lists assessment tools for the academic content outputs; D. Service Learning—1) States the expected service experience that is to satisfy the SLO’s. 2) States how and what learning from service experience will be measured (service itself is not part of the academic mark). 3) Describes the chosen service placement and/or service project for the course and the criteria used in choosing it. 4) Specifies the roles/responsibilities of students in the placement and/or service project such as transportation, time requirements, community contacts; 5) Defines the service placement need(s) that could be met; 6) Describes how students are expected to demonstrate what they have learned in the placement/project. (Students can source references from journals, papers, presentations, etc.) 7) Lists course assignments that link the service placement and the course content. 8) Describes the reflective process and 9) Describes expectations for public dissemination of students’ work. Example in Business Ethics, visit <http://www.highpoint.du/servicelearning/files/BE-Syllabus-F20 13.pdf>.

The purpose of the colloquy. The UST Colloquy brochure opens with a quote from De Guzman (2007) that “education does not exist in a vacuum, nor does it operate in isolation. As a synergistic process, it continues seeking for meaning in association and in collaboration with others.” The brochure concludes: “Today, more than ever, education is expected to create a transformative space where the language of teaching and learning is integration.” Indeed, when the service-learning pedagogy is aptly used, it does transform theory into practice; “making learning content a learning experience; seeing students as collaborators and co-creators, using the community as a laboratory of life and sharing resources for continuity and sustainability.”

The organizers. The colloquy with the theme “Why are you learning what you are learning: Transformative impact of service learning to students and communities,” was organized by the UST College of Education students. Having undergone service-learning courses, they did not only receive the direct benefits of the pedagogy. They and their managers improved on their soft skills such as those relating to invitees and co-students, the discipline of looking into details to avoid snags in schedules, corresponding with virtual personages and preparation of physical facilities suitable to the event. The student council project heads, Maria Daniella A. Pabillano and Maricris D. Chuang, were guided well by their advisers, Associate Professor Grace F. Azares and Associate Professor Maria Mercedes C. Buendia. They, their college, their advocates and UST all deserve a round of applause.

Next week: S-L examples.

