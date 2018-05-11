Service learning: No wall between gown and town

Part 3

WE began this three-part series on the last Friday of April. The month celebrates Service Learning, a pedagogy evolved from the land grant universities in America and which was then called the “Extension,” one of the three-fold functions of higher education institutions—instruction, research and extension. Over time, “Extension” influenced today’s pedagogy, where academic theories as course content find practice in social life. Students undergo the experiential opportunities in the community linked with the service project. Students have guided reflection for deep learning and which encourages their personal development, social connection, and critical thinking. This is how courses using the S-L pedagogy benefit both the students and the community served as compared to Extension activities which most often benefit only the community served. We presented best practice principles suggested by experts in crafting academic courses using SL pedagogy. Finally, we described in detail a SL course syllabus. This series was occasioned by my being a plenary speaker on S-L during the College of Education student congress, UST, Manila, in April last month.

Service learning pedagogy in academic courses. Integrating community engagement into an existing course “depends on the learning goals, the size of the class, the academic preparation of the students, and the community partnership or project type.”<https://www.uhd.edu/community-engagement/…/Curriculum…/Integrating%20Comm…>The usual references in academic courses are textbooks, journals in hard or digital form. In S-L oriented courses, students are engaged “in a critical thinking exercise to examine their world.” “Students are guided to connect their interests and moral leadership to solve a problem, serve a need, or be of service to others.” Once a focus for service is identified, students may apply skills in action research “such as data collection, documentation, problem-solving, charting and graphing, and persuasive writing to test theories, develop surveys, analyze data, inform community decision-makers, and practice communication skills.” (Pearson, 2002) <Japan Social Innovation Journal, Vol. 2, No. 1, 2012>. “. . .Classroom discussions, presentations, and journal and paper assignments support . . . analysis of service experiences in the context of the course academic and civic learning objectives. <http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.12.8633&rep=rep1&type=pdf>

Examples of academic courses using S-L pedagogy. Many examples can be sourced from the web, including those from Philippine universities. The service dimension of the course enables students to apply what they have learned in the “real world.” At Liceo de Cagayan University, the IT academic department as required by CHED, had graduating students submit a research project as capstone. A degree candidate submitted a program for a payroll in an LGU, another, a program on an inventory of a sari-sari store. There are other similar capstones honing the students in the learning requirements of programming as a BS-IT major and in other disciplines.

Examples from the web. Full syllabus are available at: http://www.servicelearning.org/sites/de fault/files/download/slice/Math%2060.pdf].http://www2.ccga.edu/ServiceLearning/files/ExamplesSLPro jects.pdf (1) Community Health: The course inquires into the causes and potential solutions for current community health issues; overviews health care agencies; and explores career opportunities in community health. Includes service learning experience. Includes a service-learning component. Requires 20 hours of service at a community health agency or organization, a complete a final written report and sharing their experiences with the class. [full syllabus at:http://www.Service learning.org/slice/resource/community-health]. (2) Environmental Chemistry: Students analyzed the water quality in a nature preserve by determining the quantities of 12 trace metals, seven anions including nitrate and phosphate, and Escherichia coli and coliform bacteria. Dissolved oxygen, temperature, and pH were recorded in the field as well. Students publicly communicated their results by creating deliverables such as a standard operating procedures manual, a PowerPoint presentation, and a professional-quality poster. The project was successful and student learning and interest in environmental chemistry were enhanced. The community response was particularly positive.

The consultant model of S-L. From the Journal of Higher Education Outreach and Engagement, (Volume 10, No. 3, 2005, p.143), David V. Guerra lists the skills set necessary for a successful S-L course in physics. To establish the consultant model, the academic who will handle the course should first assess the skills set that can be developed in conducting the Physics course using S-L pedagogy. The following are the set of skills established for the said course: “1) Technical reading skills: Students should be able to read and understand technically challenging statements, such as the directions included with a piece of equipment or software; 2) Problem-solving skills: Students should develop their own problem-solving techniques that they can apply to all types of situations; 3) Analytical models: Students should be able to develop analytical models of all types of systems; 4) Software analysis: Students should be able to analyze analytical models using software packages; 5) Mathematics: Students should be proficient in the mathematics used in the study of physics; 6) Fundamental understanding of the course material: Students should be able to explain the course material in their own words; 7) Managerial skills: Students should have developed managerial skills for their own time and for managing a group project.” (italics mine.) <https://files.eric.ed. gov/fulltext/EJ1096761.pdf>

There are many examples in the web of academic courses that employ S-L pedagogy. Note that there are varying degrees to what extent course objectives could be learned from the experiential opportunities a service cite or partner could provide. Course learning goals cannot all be met. Thus, our web sources emphasize that learning goals should match the choice of service cite, when, and the number of hours allotted for the students to be in the community/service cite. The professor/teacher should be aware which goals could be met, so students can be guided the service learning expected of them. As we wrote earlier, course objectives that can be learned from the service cite should be collegially arrived at with the partner service cite people. Let’s try to craft more courses along S-L lines, inviting our co-academics to collegially brainstorm on its merits and use come this next school year. We thank deeply the many sources we quoted for this topic.

